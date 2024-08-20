On the Site:
Former Alta Hawk Noah Flores Earns Football Scholarship At Utah State

Aug 20, 2024, 12:54 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, UtahHard work, determination, and dedication have paid off for former Alta Hawk Noah Flores. The walk-on defensive back earned a scholarship from Utah State and will be a redshirt freshman this season.

The USU football program announced Flores’ scholarship using the NCAA Football 25 game in a heartwarming social media video on Monday, August 19.

RELATED: USU Football Boasts Wealth Of Experience In Quarterbacks Room

Head coach Nate Dreiling gathered the team together for what appeared to be some friendly trash talk. After pointing out that not many walk-on athletes are in the game, Dreiling announced Flores had earned a scholarship.

The redshirt freshman corner appeared overcome with emotion as teammates swarmed him to celebrate the accomplishment.

RELATED: USU Announces Kick Times For Home Opener, Hawai’i Game

Flores did not play in any games last season after walking on at USU following a stellar prep career. The Sandy, Utah native earned 5A first-team all-state and first-team all-region honors as a senior at Alta. He recorded 28 tackles, nine interceptions, and nine pass breakups for the Hawks. Offensively, Flores added 1,121 yards and 12 touchdowns on 55 catches.

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State opens the 2024 season against Robert Morris on Saturday, August 31, at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. MT. The game will be aired on KMYU and the Mountain West Network.

Listen to USU football on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

