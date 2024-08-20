Reid Detmers Earns PCL Pitcher Of The Week For Salt Lake Bees

SALT LAKE CITY – Reid Detmers had everything working against the Sacramento River Cats on Friday night, striking out 11 batters in eight innings to earn PCL Pitcher of the Week.

The Bees and Pacific Coast League announced weekly awards on Monday, August 19. Detmers joins Andrew Wantz and Ryan Miller as Bees pitchers to win the award this season.

Detmers Dominated 😤 pic.twitter.com/cSeFbCWfJX — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) August 19, 2024

It was the lefty’s best start this season as a Bee as he looks to regain the composure and pitch control that allowed him to throw a no-hitter in 2022. Detmers worked around three hits against Sacramento, giving up a lone run and finishing with his season-high 11 punchouts. It was his third start with double-figure strikeouts, becoming the first Salt Lake pitcher since Jered Weaver in 2006 to accomplish the feat.

The Nokomis, Illinois native is 5-6 with a 6.37 ERA across 12 starts for Salt Lake this season. Detmers has 83 Ks against 22 walks, while opponents are hitting .276 against him.

Detmers was demoted to Salt Lake in early June after a rocky start to the season. The former Louisville Cardinal was 3-6 with a 6.14 ERA for the Los Angeles Angels.

Follow The Salt Lake Bees With KSL Sports

Salt Lake opens a six-game homestand against the Round Rock Express on Tuesday, August 20. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. MT.

Listen to ‘Voice of the Bees’ Tony Parks on KSL Sports Zone.

Brian Preece, our KSLsports.com insider, can give you the inside scoop. He’s your guide to the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and the Salt Lake Bees. Please take advantage of his in-depth coverage of the Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics.

You can find KSL Sports coverage of the Bees here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s Utah’s leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24