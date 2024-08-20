60 In 60: #9 BYU’s Tyler Batty (Defensive End)

SALT LAKE CITY— The countdown is on for Hans and Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. BYU Cougar defensive end Tyler Batty comes in at No. 9.

Batty is the sixth Cougar in this year’s top 20. He joins No. 12 Connor Pay (OL), No. 13 Ben Bywater (LB), No. 15 Chase Roberts (WR), No. 17 Darius Lassiter, and No. 18 LJ Martin (RB). Batty was No. 18 in 2023 and No. 24 in 2022.

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

BYU’s Tyler Batty

Batty is a junior from Payson, Utah, and prepped at Payson High School. He was named first-team All-Region, All-Valley, and All-State honorable mention. Utah, Utah State, Air Force, Hawai’i, Princeton, Boise State, and UCLA pursued Batty out of high school. Before joining BYU, Batty served a two-year church mission in Madrid, Spain.

Batty’s first season at BYU was in 2020, when he played in four games, finishing with 13 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, and three quarterback hits. Despite dealing with injuries in 2021, Batty played in 12 games, recording 43 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and two quarterback hits. Batty’s best game was against UBA in the Independence Bowl, posting eight tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks.

Batty recorded 52 total tackles, 29 solo tackles, and two sacks in 2022.

A 2023 All-Big 12 Second Team honoree, Batty enters 2024 with high expectations. He was named Preseason All-Big 12 Team, Phil Steele Preseason All-Big 12 First Team, Athlon Sports Preseason All-Big 12 First Team, and the College Football Network Preseason All-Big 12 First Team. He begins the season fifth among active Power Five players with 101 QB pressures. Batty is the Cougar’s active career sacks (15) and has the fifth most since 2000.

The 6’5, 273-pound defender had 57 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles last season.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

