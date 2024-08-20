Paris Hilton salvages some of her possessions after fire ‘burned and melted’ almost everything in her trailer

(CNN) — Paris Hilton is taking stock of her belongings after a fire tore through her trailer while she was on a recent music video shoot.

The fire, according to video footage that Hilton posted to her Instagram page chronicling the aftermath, broke out while she was filming the video for her song “Bad B— Academy.”

“This literally looks like a warzone,” Hilton said while walking through the burnt trailer, assessing the damage. “This is crazy, I can’t believe this happened.”

While the cause of the fire is still unclear, Hilton reportedly wrote that it was “accidental” on her Instagram Stories last week.

“Everyone is safe and okay and that’s all that matters,” she wrote in the caption.

CNN has reached out to a representative for Hilton for comment.

While the fire “melted and burned” most of her personal items inside the trailer – and also caused what appeared to be major structural damage to the trailer itself – the heiress was able to salvage some of her possessions.

“So many amazing memories with each of these pieces, all tying back to this incredible journey to produce the best music video we possibly can make for you all,” Hilton wrote in the caption of a second Instagram video that she posted to Instagram on Monday.

In the video, Hilton showed some of the damaged items that she was able to save, including a number of Chanel and Lara Heems jewelry pieces, a couple Swarovski-encrusted cell phones, her journal, purses and two partially charred Swarovski garments designed by Michael Schmidt.

“While I am heartbroken and still processing it all,” Hilton wrote, “this will not stop me and my team. Stay tuned for a different kind of fire #InfiniteIcon.”

The hashtag Hilton used is a nod to her second studio album “Infinite Icon,” which will release on September 6. Meghan Trainor and Sia are two of the artists featured on the new record.