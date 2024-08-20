On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Paris Hilton salvages some of her possessions after fire ‘burned and melted’ almost everything in her trailer

Aug 20, 2024, 2:05 PM

Paris Hilton is pictured in New York City in May. (Andrew Kelly, Reuters via CNN Newsource)...

Paris Hilton is pictured in New York City in May. (Andrew Kelly, Reuters via CNN Newsource)

(Andrew Kelly, Reuters via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ALLI ROSENBLOOM, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN)Paris Hilton is taking stock of her belongings after a fire tore through her trailer while she was on a recent music video shoot.

The fire, according to video footage that Hilton posted to her Instagram page chronicling the aftermath, broke out while she was filming the video for her song “Bad B— Academy.”

“This literally looks like a warzone,” Hilton said while walking through the burnt trailer, assessing the damage. “This is crazy, I can’t believe this happened.”

While the cause of the fire is still unclear, Hilton reportedly wrote that it was “accidental” on her Instagram Stories last week.

“Everyone is safe and okay and that’s all that matters,” she wrote in the caption.

CNN has reached out to a representative for Hilton for comment.

While the fire “melted and burned” most of her personal items inside the trailer – and also caused what appeared to be major structural damage to the trailer itself – the heiress was able to salvage some of her possessions.

“So many amazing memories with each of these pieces, all tying back to this incredible journey to produce the best music video we possibly can make for you all,” Hilton wrote in the caption of a second Instagram video that she posted to Instagram on Monday.

In the video, Hilton showed some of the damaged items that she was able to save, including a number of Chanel and Lara Heems jewelry pieces, a couple Swarovski-encrusted cell phones, her journal, purses and two partially charred Swarovski garments designed by Michael Schmidt.

“While I am heartbroken and still processing it all,” Hilton wrote, “this will not stop me and my team. Stay tuned for a different kind of fire #InfiniteIcon.”

The hashtag Hilton used is a nod to her second studio album “Infinite Icon,” which will release on September 6. Meghan Trainor and Sia are two of the artists featured on the new record.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

Westbound traffic on SR-201 and Bangerter Highway halted after a crash on Aug. 19, 2024....

Michael Houck

Crash involving a stolen car halted traffic on SR-201

A crash involving a stolen car stopped traffic on state Route 201 and Bangerter Highway Monday afternoon, police say.

20 hours ago

Skyler Granath, 24, was killed after a lightning strike capsized his fishing boat on the Bear River...

Mike Anderson

Family devastated after lightning strike kills one, injures two on Bear River

A Weber County family is grieving after a tragic lightning strike on Sunday killed a father and fiancée on the Bear River.

21 hours ago

A semitruck crashed and caused a portion of U.S. Highway 6 through Spanish Fork Canyon to be closed...

Mark Jones

Semitruck crash closes portion of US Highway 6 through Spanish Fork Canyon; highway back open

U.S. Highway 6 through Spanish Fork Canyon has been shut down Sunday evening due to a semitruck crash and a large fuel spill.

2 days ago

Six people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in West Haven on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. The Utah Highwa...

Mark Jones

Six people injured in two-vehicle crash near West Haven

The Utah Highway Patrol says a two-vehicle crash Sunday left six people injured.

2 days ago

Search efforts from rescue crews the field. on Aug. 14, 2024....

Austen Erblat and Jasmine Arenas, KCNC

Woman reported missing from ‘spiritual’ camp in southwestern Colorado

Search and rescue officials are looking for a woman in southwestern Colorado who was reported missing from a camp near Norwood.

2 days ago

Search and rescue teams at the Bear River in Corinne, Utah looking for a missing person who was fou...

Michael Houck and Darby Sparks

Boat capsized after being struck by lightning in Bear River, two hurt and one killed

A person was found dead after a lightning strike hit their boat, capsizing it and throwing its occupants into the Bear River early Sunday morning.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Paris Hilton salvages some of her possessions after fire ‘burned and melted’ almost everything in her trailer