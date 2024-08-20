On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

RELIGION

Church missionary killed in car crash

Aug 20, 2024, 2:57 PM

A missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died over the weekend, the Church announced Tuesday. Elder Makaba Kelvin Ilunga, 25, died Sunday from injuries sustained in automobile accident. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday that one of its missionaries died over the weekend.

Elder Makaba Kelvin Ilunga, 25, was killed Sunday from injuries from a car accident. According to the Church, his companion suffered minor injuries but is recovering.

Ilunga is from the Kikula Democratic Republic of the Congo Stake and served in the Democratic Republic of the Congo Kinshasa West Mission.

According to the Church, Ilunga has been serving as a full-time missionary since April 2023.

The Church issued the following statement on the missionary’s death.

We send our love and condolences to Elder Ilunga’s family, friends and those he has served with as a missionary. We pray each will find peace in the gospel message Elder Ilunga has been sharing and feel an abundance of the Savior’s love during this tragic time.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Religion

An open house for the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Sa...

Mark Jones

Open house for Pittsburgh temple set to begin this week

An open house for the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will begin later this week.

8 days ago

President Russell M. Nelson...

Larry D. Curtis

Birthday commemoration announced as President Russell M. Nelson turns 100

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is offering a broadcast to honor Church President Russell M. Nelson for his 100th birthday.

11 days ago

A photo of 26-year-old Sister Jenny Lucas. of Pétion-Ville, Haiti....

Michael Houck

Latter-day Saint missionary from Haiti dies from medical complications, Church says

A missionary with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has passed away while on a mission in Haiti.

13 days ago

An artist's rendering of the Wichita Kansas Temple. The groundbreaking ceremony will be held Sept. ...

Mark Jones

Church announces groundbreaking date for first temple in Kansas

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the greoundbreaking ceremony for the Wichita Kansas Temple will be held Sept. 7.

29 days ago

On Saturday, the St. Anna Greek Orthodox Church formally opened its doors as the newest dedicated s...

Brittany Tait

Utah’s newest Greek Orthodox Church ready to welcome worshippers

On Saturday, the St. Anna Greek Orthodox Church formally opened its doors as the newest dedicated sacred space in the valley.  

1 month ago

Members of the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee visited Welfare Square Friday. (The Church of Je...

Mark Jones

Congressional committee tours Welfare Square

Members of the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee visited Welfare Square Friday.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Church missionary killed in car crash