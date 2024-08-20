Church missionary killed in car crash

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday that one of its missionaries died over the weekend.

Elder Makaba Kelvin Ilunga, 25, was killed Sunday from injuries from a car accident. According to the Church, his companion suffered minor injuries but is recovering.

Ilunga is from the Kikula Democratic Republic of the Congo Stake and served in the Democratic Republic of the Congo Kinshasa West Mission.

According to the Church, Ilunga has been serving as a full-time missionary since April 2023.

The Church issued the following statement on the missionary’s death.

We send our love and condolences to Elder Ilunga’s family, friends and those he has served with as a missionary. We pray each will find peace in the gospel message Elder Ilunga has been sharing and feel an abundance of the Savior’s love during this tragic time.