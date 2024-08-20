On the Site:
KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2024 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 2

Aug 20, 2024, 2:56 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Week 1 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books, and KSL Sports Rewind released its first Top 25 ranking.

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind released the Top 25 rankings heading into Week 2 of the football season.

Here are the top 25 rankings entering Week 2 voted by the Rewind Sports Network (previous ranking included). For a full recap of the Top 25, check out the video at the top of the story.

KSL Sports Rewind Top 25 High School Football Poll Heading Into Week 2

Dropped out of Top 25: None

25. Spanish Fork Dons, 1-0 (N/A)

Previous Result: Win at Olympus, 24-20.

Next Up: vs. Maple Mountain on Friday, August 23 at 7:00 PM.

24. Stansbury Stallions, 1-0 (N/A)

Previous Result: Win at Snow Canyon, 13-9.

Next Up: @ No. 23 Green Canyon on Friday, August 23 at 7:00 PM.

23. Green Canyon Wolves, 1-0 (N/A)

Previous Result: Win at Hunter, 27-0.

Next Up: vs. No. 24 Stansbury on Friday, August 23 at 7:00 PM.

22. Manti Templars, 1-0 (N/A)

Previous Result: Win vs. Pine View, 58-42.

Next Up: @ Snow Canyon on Friday, August 23 at 7:00 PM.

21. Morgan Trojans, 1-0 (N/A)

Previous Result: Win vs. Crimson Cliffs, 41-13.

Next Up: vs. No. 18 Sky View on Thursday, August 22 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

20. Davis Darts, 0-1 (N/A)

Previous Result: Loss at No. 3 Lehi, 38-14.

Next Up: vs. Copper Hills on Friday, August 23 at 7:00 PM.

19. Weber Warriors, 1-0 (N/A)

Previous Result: Win at Westlake, 24-16.

Next Up: vs. Pleasant Grove on Friday, August 23 at 7:00 PM.

18. Sky View Bobcats, 1-0 (N/A)

Previous Result: Win vs. Salem Hills, 28-21.

Next Up: @ No. 21 Morgan on Thursday, August 22 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

17. Ridgeline, 1-0 (N/A)

Previous Result: Win vs. Bonneville, 41-7.

Next Up: @ Riverton on Friday, August 23 at 7:00 PM.

16. West Panthers, 0-1 (N/A)

Previous Result: Loss at Colquitt County (GA), 45-28.

Next Up: vs. Clovis East (CA) on Friday, August 23 at 7:00 PM.

15. Springville Red Devils, 1-0 (N/A)

Previous Result: Win at Dixie, 41-12.

Next Up: vs. Bonneville on Friday, August 23 at 7:00 PM.

14. Mountain Ridge Sentinels, 1-0 (N/A)

Previous Result: Win at Fremont, 27-14.

Next Up: vs. Dixie on Friday, August 23 at 7:00 PM.

13. East Leopards, 1-0 (N/A)

Previous Result: Win vs. Layton Christian, 42-19.

Next Up: @ Servite (CA) on Friday, August 23 at 7:00 PM.

12. Alta Hawks, 1-0 (N/A)

Previous Result: Win at Juan Diego, 35-31.

Next Up: @ Westlake on Friday, August 23 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

11. Bingham Miners, 0-1 (N/A)

Previous Result: Loss vs. No. 4 Lone Peak, 21-0.

Next Up: @ Crimson Cliffs on Friday, August 23 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

10. Bountiful Redhawks, 1-0 (N/A)

Previous Result: Win vs. Herriman, 27-9.

Next Up: vs. Farmington on Friday, August 23 at 7:00 PM, the Game Night Live Game of the Week on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

9. Roy Royals, 1-0 (N/A)

Previous Result: Win at Farmington, 38-14.

Next Up: vs. Fremont on Friday, August 23 at 7:00 PM.

8. Orem Tigers, 1-0 (N/A)

Previous Result: Win vs. Pleasant Grove, 35-13.

Next Up: vs. No. 6 American Fork on Friday, August 23 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

7. Brighton Bengals, 1-0 (N/A)

Previous Result: Win at Provo, 34-14.

Next Up: @ Syracuse on Friday, August 23 at 7:00 PM.

6. American Fork Cavemen, 0-1 (N/A)

Previous Result: Loss vs. No. 1 Corner Canyon, 70-42.

Next Up: @ No. 8 Orem on Friday, August 23 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

5. Skyridge Falcons, 0-1 (N/A)

Previous Result: Loss at No. 2 Timpview, 33-29.

Next Up: @ Liberty (NV) on Friday, August 23 at 7:00 PM.

4. Lone Peak Knights, 1-0 (N/A)

Previous Result: Win at No. 11 Bingham, 21-0.

Next Up: @ No. 2 Timpview on Friday, August 23 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

3. Lehi Pioneers, 1-0 (N/A)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 20 Davis, 38-14.

Next Up: @ Desert Hills on Friday, August 23 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

2. Timpview Thunderbirds, 1-0 (N/A)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 5 Skyridge, 33-29.

Next Up: vs. No. 4 Lone Peak on Friday, August 23 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

1. Corner Canyon Chargers, 1-0 (N/A)

Previous Result: Win at No. 6 American Fork, 70-42.

Next Up: vs. IMG Academy (FL) on Thursday, August 22 at 7:00 PM.

About KSL Sports Rewind

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.

KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.

Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.

Game Night Live

Each week, Jeremiah Jensen and Stevenson Sylvester broadcast one high school football game from anywhere around the state of Utah.

Jeremiah Jensen is an Emmy award-winning sports anchor and reporter who has been covering sports in Utah for KSL since October 2005.

Jensen, a native of Star Valley, Wyoming has a passion for covering the sports teams he grew up watching. He recently won a regional Emmy and UBEE awards for Best Sports Story in 2011. His work has also been recognized by the Utah Society of Professional Journalists.

Sylvester is a former Utah Utes standout linebacker who played college football from 2006-09. He was a member of the Utah team that beat Alabama in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Sylvester was selected in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL, including four with the Steelers, and one with the Buffalo Bills.

The Game Night Live Game of the Week will be at Bountiful High School, where the Redhawks will host the Farmington Phoenix. Kickoff is at 7:00 PM MT on Friday, August 23. The game will be streamed on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

