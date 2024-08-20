On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Rapper NBA Youngboy to plead guilty to Louisiana gun charge

Aug 20, 2024, 3:47 PM

FILE - Kentrell Gaulden, also known as NBA YoungBoy, arrives for a hearing in 1st District Court, o...

FILE - Kentrell Gaulden, also known as NBA YoungBoy, arrives for a hearing in 1st District Court, on May 9, 2024, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, File)

(Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Rapper NBA YoungBoy has agreed to plead guilty to a federal weapons charge once the case is transferred from Louisiana to Utah, where he faces unrelated charges accusing him of running a prescription drug fraud ring.

In court documents filed last week, the rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, waived his right to a trial in Baton Rouge, news outlets reported. U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick then closed the Louisiana case and moved jurisdiction to the federal court in Salt Lake City. Gaulden also signed notice of his intent to enter his guilty plea once the case is transferred to Utah.

Prosecutors allege Gaulden, a convicted felon, had a handgun while shooting a music video in Baton Rouge in 2020. He was among 15 people arrested after more than a dozen guns were seized from the video set. Gaulden, 24, of Baton Rouge, faces up to 10 years in prison in the weapons’ case, federal prosecutors have said.

The move gives the federal government jurisdiction to prosecute Gaulden in Utah where he was charged earlier this year with more than 60 felony counts tied to a “large scale prescription fraud ring.”

Gaulden had been living in Utah on house arrest while awaiting his Louisiana trial. Since May 10, he’s been held without bond at the Weber County Jail, north of Salt Lake City, awaiting trial in the drug case.

NBA YoungBoy, who also is known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again, has achieved four No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 and one Top-10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. His music includes “38 Baby,” “Outside Today” and Tyler, The Creator’s song, “Wusyaname,” on which he is featured with Ty Dolla $ign. That collaboration earned them a Grammy nomination in 2022 for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., departs the Senate floor in the Capitol, Sept. 28, 2023, in Washington. ...

Associated Press

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez resigns from Senate after bribery convictions

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez’s Senate career has come to a close, about a month after a jury convicted him on federal bribery charges.

5 minutes ago

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. gestures next to Nicole Shanahan in Oakla...

Aaron Pellish and Eva McKend, CNN

RFK Jr. running mate Shanahan says they’re considering endorsing Trump

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s running mate Nicole Shanahan said the Kennedy campaign is considering dropping out of the race and endorsing former President Donald Trump while framing the choice through her hope of reducing “the risk” of Vice President Kamala Harris becoming president.

26 minutes ago

Gold bars sit stacked in this arranged photograph in Hungary....

Ramishah Maruf, CNN

A gold bar is now worth $1 million

The price of a bar of gold is worth a million dollars for the first time, thanks to soaring prices for the precious metal.

44 minutes ago

Chicago workers set up the additional line of security fences outside the United Center on August 2...

Eric Levenson and Bill Kirkos, CNN

New fencing installed outside DNC after pro-Palestinian protesters breach outer barrier

Chicago crews installed an additional line of security fences outside the Democratic National Convention early Tuesday in the area where, a day earlier, demonstrators breached an outer perimeter fence.

3 hours ago

Some residents are now "blurring" out their homes in the street-view function on Google Maps. (KABC...

Rob McMillan, CNN

People are now blurring their homes on Google Maps to deter potential burglars

With burglaries, break-ins and home invasion robberies on the rise in Southern California, experts say there is yet another tool at homeowners' disposal to protect property.

4 hours ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden on stage with ...

Associated Press

Obamas and Emhoff are to headline the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday

Former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will speak on the second day of the Democratic National Convention. They'll turn their party's attention Tuesday toward Vice President Kamala Harris and her faceoff against Republican Donald Trump.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Rapper NBA Youngboy to plead guilty to Louisiana gun charge