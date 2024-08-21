After devastating floods, Red Cross will be surveying for damage

SALT LAKE CITY — The American Red Cross of Utah announced Tuesday that it will be sending staff members to Fountain Green to conduct damage assessments on the homes affected by flooding.



According to a press release from the Red Cross, officials with Fountain Green reported that hundreds of the 1,200 people living in Fountain Green were affected by the weekend’s weather.

Some homes received minor impact, a few inches in basement levels, while others were inundated with feet of water.

The press release also states that residents can contact the Red Cross at 1-800- RED CROSS (800-733-2767) to request a damage assessment.

“Our priority is to ensure that every affected resident receives the help they need,” Executive Director Benjamin Donner said. “Conducting these damage assessments is a crucial step in our response efforts. It allows us to understand the scope of the impact and tailor our assistance to meet the specific needs of each household.”

Free cleanup kits are also being distributed by the Red Cross, and the agency urged caution in its press release. “When in doubt, throw it out.” Donner said.