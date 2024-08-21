On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Family of missing man near Goblin Valley still hopeful of finding him

Aug 20, 2024, 6:17 PM | Updated: 8:29 pm

Garna Mejia's Profile Picture

BY GARNA MEJIA


KSLTV.com

EMERY COUNTY — The search for a 64-year-old Spanish Fork man last seen hiking in a slot canyon near Goblin Valley is entering its second week.

KSL TV spoke Tuesday with the family of Howard Stone, who say they are not giving up on finding him.

In fact, the family is doing everything it can to find him, and that includes a reward of $10,000.

Jessica Church, the daughter of Howard Stone, has joined the search efforts in Emery County, searching the area in and around Little Wild Horse and Bell Canyons.

“We have all been down the trail we think he went down,” Jessica Church said. “I think hundreds of people have been down there and not seen anything, any sign of him at all.”

The search for 64-year-old Howard Stone is entering its second week. (Jessica Church) The search for 64-year-old Howard Stone is entering its second week. (Jessica Church) The search for 64-year-old Howard Stone is entering its second week. (Jessica Church) The search for 64-year-old Howard Stone is entering its second week. (Jessica Church)

Searchers working hard to find missing man

Search and rescue personnel from the Emery County Sheriff’s Office are involved in the search. They have been using drones, helicopters and K-9 units. Still, there is no sign of Howard Church.

“It gives you heart to see how much people are looking for him,” Jessica Church said. “and it’s also just disappointing that they haven’t found him yet when you know they’re working so hard to do it.”

Howard Stone was last seen Aug. 10. His vehicle was located at the the trailhead of the Little Wildhorse Canyon near Goblin Valley.

His family suspects there was rain and minor flash flooding in the area on the day that he went missing. However, they don’t think the current was strong enough to carry him very far and they haven’t found any of his belongings.

“Knowing I was down there searching all the places I wanted to see and then not finding him after leaving yesterday,” Jessica Church said. “it was probably the first time I felt really disheartened by it all because I wouldn’t even know where to look if I went back today other than to retrace all the same places I’ve already been.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Outdoors & Recreation

Gov. Spencer J. Cox, Attorney General Sean D. Reyes, Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Spe...

Lindsay Aerts and Daniel Woodruff, KSL TV

Utah suing federal government to gain control of millions of acres of public lands

Utah is suing the federal government in the U.S. Supreme Court, hoping to force the divestment of nearly 20 million acres of public lands owned by the federal government back to the state.

7 hours ago

Skyler Granath, 24, was killed after a lightning strike capsized his fishing boat on the Bear River...

Mike Anderson

Family devastated after lightning strike kills one, injures two on Bear River

A Weber County family is grieving after a tragic lightning strike on Sunday killed a father and fiancée on the Bear River.

1 day ago

Search and rescue teams at the Bear River in Corinne, Utah looking for a missing person who was fou...

Michael Houck and Darby Sparks

Boat capsized after being struck by lightning in Bear River, two hurt and one killed

A person was found dead after a lightning strike hit their boat, capsizing it and throwing its occupants into the Bear River early Sunday morning.

2 days ago

Roughly a dozen people were rescued from the Provo River on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. No injuries we...

Mark Jones

Group of people safely rescued from Provo River

A group of people were rescued from the Provo River on Saturday, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office.

3 days ago

"The Subway," a slot canyon in Zion National Park, gets its name from its tunnel-shaped chamber, wa...

Andrew Adams

Rescuers warn about flash flooding risks in southern Utah slot canyons

Forecasters are warning that flash flooding is expected in Utah's southern national parks, and rescuers are cautioning visitors to be aware of the risk in slot canyons.

4 days ago

People on a boat at the Jordanelle Reservoir on Aug. 16, 2024....

Lindsay Aerts

Reach, Throw, Row, and Don’t Go: Officials offer safety tips for recreating when summer storms hit

Summer monsoon storms are forecast to hit Utah again this weekend, and parks officials are reminding visitors to be prepared.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Family of missing man near Goblin Valley still hopeful of finding him