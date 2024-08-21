Family of missing man near Goblin Valley still hopeful of finding him

EMERY COUNTY — The search for a 64-year-old Spanish Fork man last seen hiking in a slot canyon near Goblin Valley is entering its second week.

KSL TV spoke Tuesday with the family of Howard Stone, who say they are not giving up on finding him.

In fact, the family is doing everything it can to find him, and that includes a reward of $10,000.

Jessica Church, the daughter of Howard Stone, has joined the search efforts in Emery County, searching the area in and around Little Wild Horse and Bell Canyons.

“We have all been down the trail we think he went down,” Jessica Church said. “I think hundreds of people have been down there and not seen anything, any sign of him at all.”

Searchers working hard to find missing man

Search and rescue personnel from the Emery County Sheriff’s Office are involved in the search. They have been using drones, helicopters and K-9 units. Still, there is no sign of Howard Church.

“It gives you heart to see how much people are looking for him,” Jessica Church said. “and it’s also just disappointing that they haven’t found him yet when you know they’re working so hard to do it.”

Howard Stone was last seen Aug. 10. His vehicle was located at the the trailhead of the Little Wildhorse Canyon near Goblin Valley.

His family suspects there was rain and minor flash flooding in the area on the day that he went missing. However, they don’t think the current was strong enough to carry him very far and they haven’t found any of his belongings.

“Knowing I was down there searching all the places I wanted to see and then not finding him after leaving yesterday,” Jessica Church said. “it was probably the first time I felt really disheartened by it all because I wouldn’t even know where to look if I went back today other than to retrace all the same places I’ve already been.”

Jessica Church also said there is a another search for her father planned for this weekend. Howard Stone is 6 feet tall, 180 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Howard Stone, they are asked to call the Emery County Sheriff’s Office at 435-381-2112.

Mark Jones contributed to this story.