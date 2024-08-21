On the Site:
SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

UDOT hopes new laser technology will make Utah roads safer

Aug 20, 2024, 6:12 PM | Updated: 6:35 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is one of the first states to implement laser beam technology to see if it can make the roads safer for drivers.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation’s spokesman, John Gleason, the LiDAR technology will allow the department to make the state’s intersections as safe as possible.

“LiDAR gives us a 3D image of the entire intersection. Where that’s unique is we haven’t had that complete look before,” Gleason said.

A side by side view of a street view and what LiDAR detects.

A side-by-side view of a street view and what LiDAR detects. (The Utah Department of Transportation)

UDOT has installed the light detection equipment and ranging technology at five different locations, including 5900 S. State Street in Murray, 2100 S. Redwood Road, and 700 E.  1300 South in Salt Lake City.

“We can have easy access to it,” Gleason said. “There are a lot of vehicles out here, so it’s a great example for us.”

The LiDAR technology on one of the intersections next to a UDOT traffic camera.

The LiDAR technology on one of the intersections next to a UDOT traffic camera. (KSL TV)

A monitor shows passing vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists in real-time. The system gathers data on how often a driver runs a red light, a pedestrian is jaywalking, or there is a near-miss crash.

“They happen quite a bit, but we don’t have any data showing where near-miss crashes are happening. This technology is helping us address that,” said Mark Taylor, a UDOT traffic signal operations engineer.

UDOT said if a pedestrian is taking their time crossing the street, or maybe they even trip and fall while using the crosswalk, LiDAR should detect that and give them up to five more seconds of green light.

“This is going to allow us to make our intersections as safe as they can possibly be. If we need to add more green light time for vehicles, we can make those adjustments,” Gleason said.

LiDAR showing UDOT who is crossing the road and during what times.

LiDAR showing UDOT who is crossing the road and during what times. (KSL TV)

Gleason said LiDAR software costs about $30,000 to $40,000 per intersection as it’s more accurate and faster than other technology. However, UDOT engineers are waiting to see if the technology is worth keeping in the long term.

“Is it something that can be maintained easily? Is it something that’s going to stand the test of time? Utah winters, we have the extremes in weather here,” he said.

Gleason acknowledged that there is no “magic bullet” for keeping Utah roads completely safe but hopes this technology will move the needle in the right direction.

UDOT using detection and alert system to prevent wrong-way driver crashes

 

 

 

