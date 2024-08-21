On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Search and Rescue units called to Big Cottonwood Canyon after motorcycle accident

Aug 20, 2024, 8:10 PM | Updated: 11:12 pm

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A search and rescue operation is underway in Big Cottonwood Canyon after a 25-year-old man is reported to have crashed his motorcycle Tuesday night.

Rescue crews were sent to 6400 East Big Cottonwood Canyon Road, just above the S-curves located about halfway up the canyon.

Unified Fire Authority’s Ben Porter said that crews were dispatched to the canyon for a high-angle rescue following a motorcycle accident.

Officials on scene indicated that the rider was in critical condition.

Big Cottonwood Canyon is temporarily closed and is estimated to reopen at approximately 9 p.m., according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

This is a breaking story and may be updated with new information.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Several beauty businesses are still recovering after floodwaters took over their studios last week....

Andrew Adams

Pleasant Grove beauty suites still recovering one week after flooding

One week later, multiple women-owned small businesses were still scrambling to make ends meet after flooding from a powerful thunderstorm washed out their basement studios.

3 minutes ago

Units on scene at a structure fire in Garland that left a family pet dead on Tuesday. (Garland Fire...

Alexander Campbell

Garland structure fire leaves family pet dead

A structure fire in Garland left a family pet dead on Tuesday, in a blaze requiring hours of work to contain.

33 minutes ago

The Canyons School District announced plans to purchase the eBay building for a new 'Innovation Cen...

Debbie Worthen

CSD to purchase eBay building and land in Draper

The Canyons School District is set to open a new high school in 2026. The district has just announced plans to purchase the eBay building, along with 16 acres that sit at the southwest end of Draper.

56 minutes ago

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has asked for an audit of the signature-gathering process that secured him a ...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Gov. Cox asks for audit of signature-gathering process amid Lyman’s continued challenges

As Phil Lyman continues his fight to be governor of Utah, Gov. Spencer Cox has called for an audit of the Davis County Clerk's Office's processing of signatures his campaign gathered to get him on last June's Republican primary ballot.

2 hours ago

(Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)...

Ashley Fredde, KSL.com and Alex Cabrero, KSL TV

As the school year begins, parents are urged to speak to teens about dating violence

Police are asking parents to speak with their teens about abuse and educate themselves on the signs of it as the school year begins.

3 hours ago

The leaders of the Utah legislature are defending the decision to call lawmakers into special sessi...

Lindsay Aerts

‘It’s not a power grab,’ says Utah House Speaker on special session over initiatives

The leaders of the Utah legislature are defending the decision to call lawmakers into special session Wednesday, where they'll propose a constitutional amendment aimed to change a ruling by the Utah Supreme Court on citizen-led initiatives.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Search and Rescue units called to Big Cottonwood Canyon after motorcycle accident