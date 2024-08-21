Search and Rescue units called to Big Cottonwood Canyon after motorcycle accident
Aug 20, 2024, 8:10 PM | Updated: 11:12 pm
SALT LAKE CITY — A search and rescue operation is underway in Big Cottonwood Canyon after a 25-year-old man is reported to have crashed his motorcycle Tuesday night.
Rescue crews were sent to 6400 East Big Cottonwood Canyon Road, just above the S-curves located about halfway up the canyon.
Unified Fire Authority’s Ben Porter said that crews were dispatched to the canyon for a high-angle rescue following a motorcycle accident.
Officials on scene indicated that the rider was in critical condition.
Big Cottonwood Canyon is temporarily closed and is estimated to reopen at approximately 9 p.m., according to the Utah Department of Transportation.
This is a breaking story and may be updated with new information.