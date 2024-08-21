On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

An airport in Japan shut down because a pair of scissors went missing

Aug 20, 2024, 8:33 PM

An aerial shot of New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido, Japan. (Kyodo News/Getty Images via CNN Newsourc...

An aerial shot of New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido, Japan. (Kyodo News/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(Kyodo News/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY LILIT MARCUS, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — Traffic at one of Japan’s busiest airports was halted recently when a pair of scissors went missing.

Concern about the scissors – which had been used at a store in the departure waiting area of a domestic flight – resulted in an hours-long security search of New Chitose Airport (CTS), which serves the Sapporo area on the northern island of Hokkaido.

According to the airport, 36 flights were canceled on August 17 and another 201 were delayed amid the search.

There were concerns that a potential terrorist could have taken the scissors and used them as a weapon on board a flight. Eventually, the airport said, the tools were located and flights were able to resume.

“We are aware that the incident occurred due to the lack of proper usage, storage and management systems by the store users,” New Chitose Airport’s operators said in a statement.

“We will investigate this incident, determine its cause, and prevent its recurrence. We will also reaffirm that this incident could relate to hijacking and terrorist attack, and we will ensure that all airport personnel are fully aware of the importance of management.”

Among those affected by the security issues was Japanese rock band 9mm Parabellum Bullet, which missed its performance at the annual Rising Sun music festival in Hokkaido due to a flight cancellation.

“We will definitely get our revenge!!” the band said in a statement posted on the event’s website, while the festival itself announced it would not be offering ticket refunds.

Many travelers went online to vent their frustrations.

“I feel like crying because my flight was canceled due to someone losing a pair of scissors,” one flier wrote on X.

“Because of this incident, the flight I was supposed to take was canceled, and now my reunion with my family I was looking forward to has been shortened. It’s a major disappointment,” wrote another.

Still, others appreciated the airport taking the possible scissor theft seriously.

“As a passenger, I’m grateful that they take such thorough measures to ensure safety,” one X user posted.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

A worker puts on the finishing touches on a sign outside a venue ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics ...

Alicia Wallace and Alex Leeds Matthews, CNN

Hosting the Olympics has become financially untenable, economists say

The City of Lights will be in the spotlight for the next few weeks as Paris serves as center stage to incredible performances and achievements of the human body, mind and spirit.

1 day ago

Emergency crews search the coast off the Italian port of Porticello, on August 19, after a tornado ...

Barbie Latza Nadeau, CNN

Six people missing and one dead after tornado sinks luxury yacht off Sicily

Rescuers were on Monday searching for six people missing after a luxury yacht was hit by a tornado and sank off the coast of Sicily, killing one of the 22 people on board.

1 day ago

Images showed the Ferris wheel on fire with smoke billowing from the ride....

Sophie Tanno, CNN

More than 20 injured after Ferris wheel catches fire at music festival in Germany

Two gondolas on a Ferris wheel caught fire at a music festival near Leipzig in eastern Germany, injuring at least 23 people.

3 days ago

The eruption of the Shiveluch volcano reportedly caused by 7.0-magnitude earthquake about 102 kilom...

Abel Alvarado, CNN

Volcano erupts in Russia after 7.0-magnitude earthquake, sending ash column 5 miles high

A volcano has erupted following a 7.0-magnitude earthquake that struck off Russia’s east coast, spurting a column of ash miles into the air, according to state-run media.

3 days ago

The situation in the Kursk region. Consequences of a downed Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) missile fa...

Tim Lister, Eve Brennan and Allegra Goodwin, CNN

How Ukraine turned the war on its head with surprise attack on southern Russia

Russia is scrambling to shore up its defenses more than a week into Ukraine’s shock, lightning attack across the border on the southern Kursk region.

3 days ago

Hurricane Ernesto over the Atlantic Ocean Thursday morning. (CNN weather via CNN Newsource)...

Mary Gilbert, CNN

Hurricane Ernesto makes landfall on Bermuda

Ernesto is delivering a blow to Bermuda and is ramping up coastal danger for much of the United States’ Eastern Seaboard after it thrashed Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

An airport in Japan shut down because a pair of scissors went missing