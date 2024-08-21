On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Pleasant Grove beauty suites still recovering one week after flooding

Aug 20, 2024, 11:10 PM

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

PLEASANT GROVE — One week later, multiple women-owned small businesses were still scrambling to make ends meet after flooding from a powerful thunderstorm washed out their basement studios.

Rin Bates, owner of Feel Good Piercings, said her studio at Posh Beauty Suites at 110 S. Main St., was flooded when rushing water broke the window at the northeast corner of the building.

“I was honestly in shock,” Bates recalled during an interview with KSL TV. “When my student called me, she was like, ‘Hey, there’s been a little bit of some water in the studio’ and then she sent me the videos and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s not a little bit of water!’”

Bates said her student barely had time to get out of the way.

“She had barely finished, water began trickling in, and she ran to go grab towels,” Bates explained. “Luckily she and her clients had moved out because within seconds, the window broke and it was just gushing in here.”

Posh Beauty Suites co-owner Hannah Bentley said she was working in her suite upstairs when she heard a “big bang.”

“I thought someone fell down the stairs,” Bentley said. “I ran out and they said that the window had shattered and the water just came pouring in and so we just called the fire department and shut off the electricity and it was just crazy!”

Kaylie Lowe, the other co-owner of Posh Beauty Suites, said she was immediately worried about the walls and floors, but primarily about the women who worked downstairs.

“I think probably the biggest thing we were worried about was our girls because of their products and their furniture and everything,” Lowe said. “They put so much into their businesses.”

Bates said a significant amount of product was ruined and her liability insurance and renter’s insurance did not cover the losses.

“Definitely check out your insurance policies and make sure that those are all up-to-date and if they’re not, definitely hop on that,” Bates said. “I feel like I have a lot more empathy for people who go through natural disasters and donating $5 to their GoFundMe can make such a difference.”

The owners of the suites set up a GoFundMe account to support the small businesses impacted by the flooding.

As of Tuesday, the fundraiser had already surpassed its $5,000 goal.

Lowe said everyone was grateful for the community support after the flooding that literally came out of the blue.

“It was just such a fluke thing,” Bates said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Units on scene at a structure fire in Garland that left a family pet dead on Tuesday. (Garland Fire...

Alexander Campbell

Garland structure fire leaves family pet dead

A structure fire in Garland left a family pet dead on Tuesday, in a blaze requiring hours of work to contain.

4 hours ago

The Canyons School District announced plans to purchase the eBay building for a new 'Innovation Cen...

Debbie Worthen

Canyons School District to purchase eBay building and land in Draper

The Canyons School District is set to open a new high school in 2026. The district has just announced plans to purchase the eBay building, along with 16 acres that sit at the southwest end of Draper.

4 hours ago

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has asked for an audit of the signature-gathering process that secured him a ...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Gov. Cox asks for audit of signature-gathering process amid Lyman’s continued challenges

As Phil Lyman continues his fight to be governor of Utah, Gov. Spencer Cox has called for an audit of the Davis County Clerk's Office's processing of signatures his campaign gathered to get him on last June's Republican primary ballot.

5 hours ago

Crews work to rescue a 25 year old man who crashed his motorcycle in Big Cottonwood Canyon (Unified...

Alexander Campbell

Search and Rescue units called to Big Cottonwood Canyon after motorcycle accident

A search and rescue operation is underway in Big Cottonwood Canyon after a man is reported to have fallen roughly 70 feet.

6 hours ago

(Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)...

Ashley Fredde, KSL.com and Alex Cabrero, KSL TV

As the school year begins, parents are urged to speak to teens about dating violence

Police are asking parents to speak with their teens about abuse and educate themselves on the signs of it as the school year begins.

6 hours ago

The leaders of the Utah legislature are defending the decision to call lawmakers into special sessi...

Lindsay Aerts

‘It’s not a power grab,’ says Utah House Speaker on special session over initiatives

The leaders of the Utah legislature are defending the decision to call lawmakers into special session Wednesday, where they'll propose a constitutional amendment aimed to change a ruling by the Utah Supreme Court on citizen-led initiatives.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Pleasant Grove beauty suites still recovering one week after flooding