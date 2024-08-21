On the Site:
Garland structure fire leaves family pet dead

Aug 20, 2024, 10:39 PM

Units on scene at a structure fire in Garland that left a family pet dead on Tuesday. (Garland Fire...

Units on scene at a structure fire in Garland that left a family pet dead on Tuesday. (Garland Fire Department)

(Garland Fire Department)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

GARLAND, Box Elder — A structure fire in Garland has left residents uninjured and a family pet dead on Tuesday.

According to a press release from Garland Fire Department, units from the department responded on a mutual aid dispatch to help the Fielding, Plymouth, and Tremonton fire departments.

The department also stated that significant damage in the home and intense heat complicated firefighting efforts, leaving an extensive, hours-long effort for the firefighters on the scene.

Garland structure fire leaves family pet dead