Utah High School Football 2024 Streaming Guide: Week 2
Aug 21, 2024, 10:30 AM
Here are this week’s high school sports live streams.
High School Football
Thursday, August 22
Sky View @ Morgan – 7:00 PM (Morgan Sports Network)
Friday, August 23 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)
Game Night Live: Farmington @ Bountiful
KSL Sports Rewind Red Zone Show
Lehi @ Desert Hills (The Fan Sports Network)
Canyon View @ Pine View (The Fan Sports Network)
Cedar @ Bear River (Bear River Live)
Mountain Crest @ Box Elder (Beehive Sports Media)
Grand County @ Carbon (Castle Country Radio)
Union @ Emery (Castle Country Radio)
Manti @ Snow Canyon (TeamHive.live)
Grantsville @ Beaver (TeamHive.live)
South Sevier @ Enterprise (TeamHive.live)
Millard @ Delta (TeamHive.live)
North Sevier @ Kanab (TeamHive.live)
Bonneville @ Springville (TeamHive.live)
Layton Christian @ Juab (TeamHive.live)
Logan @ North Sanpete (TeamHive.live)