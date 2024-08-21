On the Site:
Utah High School Football 2024 Streaming Guide: Week 2

Aug 21, 2024, 10:30 AM

Here are this week's high school sports live streams.

High School Football

Thursday, August 22

Sky View @ Morgan – 7:00 PM (Morgan Sports Network)

Friday, August 23 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)

Game Night Live: Farmington @ Bountiful

KSL Sports Rewind Red Zone Show

American Fork @ Orem

Lone Peak @ Timpview

Alta @ Westlake

Lehi @ Desert Hills (The Fan Sports Network)

Canyon View @ Pine View (The Fan Sports Network)

Cedar @ Bear River (Bear River Live)

Mountain Crest @ Box Elder (Beehive Sports Media)

Grand County @ Carbon (Castle Country Radio)

Union @ Emery (Castle Country Radio)

Manti @ Snow Canyon (TeamHive.live)

Grantsville @ Beaver (TeamHive.live)

South Sevier @ Enterprise (TeamHive.live)

Millard @ Delta (TeamHive.live)

North Sevier @ Kanab (TeamHive.live)

Bonneville @ Springville (TeamHive.live)

Layton Christian @ Juab (TeamHive.live)

Logan @ North Sanpete (TeamHive.live)

Locals In MLB: Is Porter Hodge The Chicago Cubs Future Closer

Former Cottonwood Colt Porter Hodge is making a case to be the present and future closer of the Chicago Cubs.

7 minutes ago

Jazz Mailbag: How Can Jazz Land Cooper Flagg?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where this week we look at the best way to land Cooper Flagg in next year's draft.

22 hours ago

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2024 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 2

Week 1 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books, and KSL Sports Rewind released its first Top 25 ranking.

22 hours ago

60 In 60: #9 BYU’s Tyler Batty (Defensive End)

The countdown is on for Hans and Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. BYU Cougar defensive end Tyler Batty comes in at No. 9.

23 hours ago

Reid Detmers Earns PCL Pitcher Of The Week For Salt Lake Bees

Reid Detmers had everything working against the Sacramento River Cats on Friday night, striking out 11 batters in eight innings to earn PCL Pitcher of the Week. 

24 hours ago

KSL Sports Rewind: Top Plays From Week 1 Of 2024 HS Football Season

Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind highlighted all the great plays from the first week of the 2024 high school football season.

24 hours ago

