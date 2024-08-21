Alzheimer’s cases going up in Utah, study shows

On the Site:
HEALTH

Aug 21, 2024, 11:31 AM

From left, Denver Carder, Barbara Wardle, David Dowdle and Idora Meier participate in Tai Chi at Sagewood at Daybreak Assisted Living in South Jordan on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016. Wardle, Dowdle and Meier are Alzheimer patients.

BY TAMMY KIKUCHI, KSL NEWSRADIO

BY TAMMY KIKUCHI, KSL NEWSRADIO


SALT LAKE CITY — A new report shows Alzheimer’s and dementia cases are increasing in Utah. However, cases are rising slower than the rest of the country.

Jeremy Cunningham from the Alzheimer’s Association of Utah said in the past three years, their cases of Alzheimer’s and dementia jumped from 31,000 to 38,000. Additionally, he believes many cases go undiagnosed.

“And those are diagnosed cases of Alzheimer’s. There’s at least another 50% that go undiagnosed,” he said.

That coincides with a recent study that found jumps in cases in Provo, Salt Lake and Ogden. But Utah’s overall good health keeps the state’s numbers in check.

“People are much more active, they’re socially engaged and they seem to be a little more educated,” he said. “The diet, the social, the physical, the mental … everyone ages, we all slow down. But there is no reason not to stay socially active.”

Cunningham said there used to be fear associated with getting a diagnosis. However, he said that is subsiding with the release of some new medications. Additionally, some medications are more effective if the condition is caught early.

There are steps people can take to help combat the diseases according to Cunningham.

He advises people to stay mentally and physically active, eat a Mediterranean diet and get enough sleep.

