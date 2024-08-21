On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Utah woman dies while hiking Delicate Arch trail near Moab

Aug 21, 2024, 12:03 PM | Updated: 12:21 pm

FILE — Utah's landscapes are attractive locations for film makers. Here is Delicate Arch in Arch...

FILE — Utah's landscapes are attractive locations for film makers. Here is Delicate Arch in Arches National Park. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

MOAB — A 58-year-old Utah woman died on an Arches National Park trail Tuesday, according to the National Park Service.

Sometime in the late afternoon, rangers were told there was a woman who was receiving CPR on the Delicate Arch Trail. The woman was from St. George, NPS said.

Multiple agencies responded, including the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County EMS and an emergency medical helicopter. However, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office is working with the NPS to investigate what happened. The identity and possible events that led up to the woman’s death were not specified.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated. 

