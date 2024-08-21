Man killed in crash when truck discovered hours after collision

KAYSVILLE — One person died early Wednesday morning following a two-vehicle crash in Davis County.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on state Route 177 near 200 North in Kaysville around 1:30 a.m. A Chevy truck was traveling northbound when it began to leave the highway and moved over to the right shoulder.

While on the shoulder, the driver swerved back into the lanes of traffic. The driver then overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle, which caused it to roll. The vehicle came to a stop in the two southbound lanes.

At the same time, a Ford F-150 was traveling in a southbound lane and struck the Chevy, according to the UHP. The Ford then traveled down the highway for another 1,000 feet and exited the highway to the right. The Ford continued through a fence and came to a rest after losing all electrical power.

After being struck by the Ford, the Chevy was pushed to the right shoulder.

When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they didn’t see the Ford off the road. The driver of the Chevy was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The condition of the driver was not provided.

The UHP said there were no witnesses to the crash.

Around 6:30 a.m., an individual traveling southbound noticed the damaged Ford, and alerted first responders. Upon arrival, police discovered the driver of the Ford had already died.