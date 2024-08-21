SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple city and state officials confirmed that there is an open investigation of multiple Salt Lake City police officers engaging in alleged misconduct with a body.

On Wednesday, the Salt Lake City Mayor’s Office told KSL that it was aware of the incident reported by news outlets but could not “comment on an open investigation and employment matter.”

In a written statement, the Utah Department of Public Safety said it’s aware of “basic facts and there is at least a reasonable belief based on the media notification that a violation of 53-6-211 occurred.”

Utah code lists 53-6-211 as a peace officer standards and training, including suspension or revocation of certification, right to hearing, or other employment status.

DPS said it had categorized the alleged incident as “an official complaint” but doesn’t “have enough information to open a case” and will be “reaching out to the agency involved.”

When the Salt Lake City Police Department was asked about the alleged incident on Tuesday, it stated that it “does not comment on employment matters.”

The Salt Lake City Mayor’s Office, DPS, or SLCPD would not confirm that any Salt Lake City police officers were placed on administrative leave due to this alleged incident.