On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Investigation open over claims of Salt Lake City police officers alleged misconduct with body

Aug 21, 2024, 1:28 PM | Updated: 3:03 pm

FILE: A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol SUV parked on Redwood Road following a deadly crash...

FILE: A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol SUV parked on Redwood Road following a deadly crash near 755 South (SLCPD photo from July 9, 2023).

(SLCPD photo from July 9, 2023)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple city and state officials confirmed that there is an open investigation of multiple Salt Lake City police officers engaging in alleged misconduct with a body.

On Wednesday, the Salt Lake City Mayor’s Office told KSL that it was aware of the incident reported by news outlets but could not “comment on an open investigation and employment matter.”

In a written statement, the Utah Department of Public Safety said it’s aware of “basic facts and there is at least a reasonable belief based on the media notification that a violation of 53-6-211 occurred.”

Utah code lists 53-6-211 as a peace officer standards and training, including suspension or revocation of certification, right to hearing, or other employment status.

DPS said it had categorized the alleged incident as “an official complaint” but doesn’t “have enough information to open a case” and will be “reaching out to the agency involved.”

When the Salt Lake City Police Department was asked about the alleged incident on Tuesday, it stated that it “does not comment on employment matters.”

The Salt Lake City Mayor’s Office, DPS, or SLCPD would not confirm that any Salt Lake City police officers were placed on administrative leave due to this alleged incident.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE - Utah State Capitol. (KSL TV)...

Mary Culbertson

Utah beauty experts fighting proposed cosmetology changes, citing safety, business concerns

Beauty professionals are speaking out about a proposal which would rid of cosmetology licenses in Utah, which has raised safety, business and financial concerns.

10 minutes ago

The Utah Highway patrol said one person died following a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2...

Mark Jones

Man killed in crash when truck discovered hours after collision

One person died early Wednesday morning following a two-vehicle crash in Davis County.

2 hours ago

Weber County School District welcomed students in its newest school, Mountain View Junior High. Two...

Karah Brackin and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

New Weber County middle school welcomes students for the first time ever

Weber County School District welcomed students in its newest school, Mountain View Junior High. Two other schools are set to open in coming weeks.

2 hours ago

FILE — Utah's landscapes are attractive locations for film makers. Here is Delicate Arch in Arch...

Mary Culbertson

Utah woman dies while hiking Delicate Arch trail near Moab

A woman died while hiking the Delicate Arch trail in Moab, according to the National Park Service.

3 hours ago

From left, Denver Carder, Barbara Wardle, David Dowdle and Idora Meier participate in Tai Chi at Sa...

Tammy Kikuchi, KSL NewsRadio

Alzheimer’s cases going up in Utah, study shows

A new report shows Alzheimer’s and dementia cases are increasing in Utah. However, cases are rising slower than the rest of the country.  

4 hours ago

A woman and three children went missing out of St. George around Aug. 20, 2024. Police believe they...

Lauren Steinbrecher

St. George fugitive is ‘serial abuser’ whose cases keep getting dismissed, prosecutor says

A Utah prosecutor and domestic violence advocates explain why a man connected to a missing family continues to abuse after multiple domestic violence cases against him.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Investigation open over claims of Salt Lake City police officers alleged misconduct with body