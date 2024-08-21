On the Site:
Locals In MLB: Is Porter Hodge The Chicago Cubs Future Closer

Aug 21, 2024, 1:01 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Following the release of former closer Hector Neris, the Chicago Cubs could use the remainder of 2024 as an open competition for next year’s closer job. Will former Cottonwood Colt Porter Hodge make a case to enter spring training as the northside’s highest leverage bullpen arm?

Hodge got the first save chance following Neris’ departure and did not disappoint. The Salt Lake native punched out two Tigers, sealing the 3-1 Cubs win when he got former Cubs Javier Baez to chase a slider for strike three. It was the second save of the righty’s rookie season.

The back end of the bullpen has been a rollercoaster for a Chicago team with playoff aspirations entering the year. The Cubs bullpen has blown 22 of 49 save opportunities, tied with the Miami Marlins for the sixth most in baseball.

Locals In MLB: Porter Hodge Reminisces On MLB Debut

“It’s a little fast for Porter,” manager Craig Counsell said after Hodge was called to Chicago on May 17.

Despite his inexperience, Hodge has aced nearly every test this season. The 23-year-old has struck out an incredible 31 percent of batters, nine percentage points better than the league average.

“His stuff has been so good,” Counsell said following a 3-2 weekend win over the Toronto Blue Jays. “He’s a talented kid, and he’s doing it with really good pitches. The experience part of it, he’s getting it every time out there… That’s what you do with talented young players – you give them shots to get that experience. He’s a talented young player, and he’s performing at a really high level.”

Last 15 Games: 1-1 | 16.2 IP | 2.70 ERA | 9 Hits | 20 Ks | 6 BBs | 0.90 WHIP

2024 MLB Stats: 27 Games | 1-1 | 2.08 ERA | 30.1 IP | 2 SV | 36 Ks | 12 BBs | 0.89 WHIP

2024 MiLB Stats: 15 Games | 1-1 | 4.58 ERA | 19.2 IP | 28 Ks | 13 BB | 1.63 WHIP

Utah Utes (1)

Tanner Banks | Pitcher | Salt Lake Bruins

MLB – Philadelphia Phillies

Traffic on the bases has been a consistent issue in seven August appearances. Banks has one unblemished appearance since being acquired by the Phillies at the trade deadline. He has allowed two hits in each of his past three games and four earned runs in August.

Philadelphia is 73-52 and leads the National League East by six games over the Atlanta Braves.

RELATED: Phillies Bolster Bullpen With Former Riverton Pitcher Tanner Banks

The Riverton High School product played two seasons (2011-12) at Salt Lake Community College before finishing his collegiate career on the hill with the Utes.

Banks was 4-12 in 29 appearances for the Utes, including 19 starts. He struck out 70 against 31 walks in 113 innings, ending his amateur career with a 5.18 ERA. The Chicago White Sox selected Banks in the 18th round of the 2014 draft. Banks made his MLB debut with the White Sox in 2022.

Last 7 Games: 0-0 | 8.2 IP | 4.15 ERA | 8 Hits | 8 Ks | 4 BB | 1.38 WHIP

2024 Stats: 42 Games |  2-2 | 3 SV | 7 HLD | 57.2 IP | 4.06 ERA | 63 Ks | 19 BBs | 1.28 WHIP

Utah Prep Athletes (3)

Ky Bush | Pitcher | Fremont HS

MLB – Chicago White Sox

The former Fremont Wolf got the first quality start of his career on August 18, scattering four hits in six strong innings against the Houston Astros. Command was still a problem for Bush as he walked three batters. The only run allowed was a sixth-inning solo homer to Yanier Diaz.

The White Sox are the only team officially eliminated from playoff contention. They are last in the American League Central with a 30-97 record.

RELATED: Ky Bush Makes MLB Debut With Chicago White Sox

The Los Angeles Angels selected Bush out of Fremont High School in the second round of the 2021 MLB draft. The Chicago White Sox traded for Bush in July 2023. He finished the season at Double-A Birmingham.

Bush had a 6.91 ERA across three levels in 2023, including a 6.70 ERA in nine starts and 41.2 innings for the Barons.

2024 MLB Stats: 3 Games | 0-2 | 3.68 ERA | 14.2 IP | 10 Ks | 15 BB | 1.84 WHIP

2024 MiLB Stats: 18 Games | 7-4 | 2.89 ERA | 99.2 IP | 94 Ks | 42 BB | 1.12 WHIP

2023 Stats: 6.91 ERA | 4-8 | 17 games | 71.2 IP | 78 K | 37 BB | 1.647 WHIP

Drew Thorpe | Pitcher | Desert Hills HS

MLB – Chicago White Sox

The White Sox placed Thorpe on the 15-day injured list with a right flexor strain following his July 31 start against the Kansas City Royals. The rookie righthander gave up 14 earned runs in his last two starts.

Thorpe has a 5.48 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP in 44.1 big-league innings. Chicago has not indicated when they expect Thorpe to return.

RELATED: Thorpe Has Been Outstanding In Chicago White Sox Rotation

The former Desert Hills star began the season with Double-A Birmingham. He amassed a sterling 7-1 record with a Southern League-best 1.35 ERA in 60 innings. The White Sox traded for Thorpe in March 2024. 

The New York Yankees selected Thorpe in the second round of the 2023 MLB draft. He was one of five players sent to the San Diego Padres in return for star outfielder Juan Soto. Thorpe split the 2023 season pitching between High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset for the Yankees.

Last 7 Games: 3-2 | 4.75 ERA | 36 IP | 26 Hits | 21 Ks | 14 BBs | 1.11 WHIP

2024 MLB Stats: 9 Starts | 3-3 | 5.48 ERA | 44.1 IP | 25 Ks | 21 BB | 1.26 WHIP

2024 MiLB Stats: 11 Starts | 7-1 | 1.35 ERA | 60 IP | 56 Ks | 17 BB | 0.87 WHIP

BYU Cougars (1)

Daniel Schneemann | Utility

MLB – Cleveland Guardians

Schneemann showed signs of coming out of an extended slump at the plate with an excellent performance against the Yankees on August 20. The former Cougar went 2-5 with an RBI and a pair of walks in a 6-2 win. Schneemann has not had an extra-base hit since doubling on August 3.

Cleveland leads the American League Central by 3.5 games over the Kansas City Royals. The Guardians are 73-52.

RELATED: Former BYU Baseball Standout Doubles In MLB Debut

The Cleveland Guardians drafted the lefthanded-hitting Schneemann in the 33rd round of the 2018 MLB draft after three seasons at BYU. The San Diego native hit .288 with 76 RBI, 16 stolen bases, and 21 doubles as a Cougar. His best year came in 2017 when he hit .317 with 13 doubles, two home runs, and 38 runs knocked and ten stolen bases.

Last 15 Games: .229 BA | 8 Hits | 3 RBI | 12 Ks | 6 BBs

2024 MLB Stats: 54 games | .217 | 31 Hits | 8 2B | 2 3B | 4 HR | 18 RBI | 2 SB | 20 BBs | 50 Ks

2024 MiLB Stats: 53 games | .294 | 53 Hits | 15 2B | 3B | 10 HR | 39 RBI | 41 BBs | 52 Ks

Follow Locals in Pro Baseball With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Locals in MLB here.

