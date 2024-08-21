SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Capitol was littered with students and beauty professionals wearing black Wednesday. The first reason for the “black-out” is that black clothing from head to toe is the typical uniform in the beauty industry. The second reason: they’re concerned.

The Utah Beauty Schools Owners Association organized the rally, asking Utah beauty professionals to show up wearing their sleek work attire to protest what they called “devastating changes” lawmakers have proposed.

The proposal, originally made in February, aims to cut out cosmetology, barber and master esthetician licenses completely. Instead, it would enact smaller technician licensing for services currently under the umbrella of those licenses like microneedling, eyelash extensions and eyebrow work.

With the change, technicians in each micro-field would be required 100 hours of schooling. A small amount compared to the current requirement for a full license, which is 1,200 hours according to Avalon Institute student, Lauren Dimalanta, who is training to be a master esthetician.

Dimalanta said she would be affected by the changes in part because she’s already completed a large sum of hours in the program.

“What they don’t realize is just how much foundational knowledge we are getting. From learning about diseases, to contamination spread, to proper cleaning of tools and supplies,” Dimalanta said. “One hundred hours is not enough to say someone is certified in that field.”

Additionally, concerns about financial aid through Title IV funding, which requires students in vocational programs to undergo a minimum of 600 hours over at least 15 weeks, according to the Utah Beauty Schools Owners Association.

“With lower Title IV funding, students will need to seek alternative funding sources, such as private loans, which typically have less favorable terms than federal loans. This would increase the financial burden on students and potentially deter them from enrolling in the program,” the association said.

In addition to the health risks, which include chemical burns and other possibly painful problems with clients, Dimalanta is concerned about the threat to business owners in the industry.

“By doing this you are taking away our business. As an esthetician, we won’t be able to work alongside reputable skincare companies ‘medical grade’ that you can only get through your local esthetician’s office,” she said. “With mini certifications, you would be closing self-made business owners … a full license allows for estheticians to work within dermatologist offices, plastic surgeons offices, alongside doctors in oncology and of course through spas and salons.”

Dimalanta noted that many students who embark on schooling within the field are often very young, even recent high school graduates.

Utah’s Business and Labor Committee was set to hear a presentation from the Office of Professional Licensure Review on Wednesday. A vote would then take place to determine whether or not the proposal would become a bill.