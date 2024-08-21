On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Utah beauty experts fighting proposed cosmetology changes, citing safety, business concerns

Aug 21, 2024, 2:56 PM | Updated: 3:22 pm

FILE - Utah State Capitol. (KSL TV)...

FILE - Utah State Capitol. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Capitol was littered with students and beauty professionals wearing black Wednesday. The first reason for the “black-out” is that black clothing from head to toe is the typical uniform in the beauty industry. The second reason: they’re concerned.

The Utah Beauty Schools Owners Association organized the rally, asking Utah beauty professionals to show up wearing their sleek work attire to protest what they called “devastating changes” lawmakers have proposed.

The proposal, originally made in February, aims to cut out cosmetology, barber and master esthetician licenses completely. Instead, it would enact smaller technician licensing for services currently under the umbrella of those licenses like microneedling, eyelash extensions and eyebrow work.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Collectiv Academy (@collectivacademy)

With the change, technicians in each micro-field would be required 100 hours of schooling. A small amount compared to the current requirement for a full license, which is 1,200 hours according to Avalon Institute student, Lauren Dimalanta, who is training to be a master esthetician.

Dimalanta said she would be affected by the changes in part because she’s already completed a large sum of hours in the program.

“What they don’t realize is just how much foundational knowledge we are getting. From learning about diseases, to contamination spread, to proper cleaning of tools and supplies,” Dimalanta said. “One hundred hours is not enough to say someone is certified in that field.”

Additionally, concerns about financial aid through Title IV funding, which requires students in vocational programs to undergo a minimum of 600 hours over at least 15 weeks, according to the Utah Beauty Schools Owners Association.

“With lower Title IV funding, students will need to seek alternative funding sources, such as private loans, which typically have less favorable terms than federal loans. This would increase the financial burden on students and potentially deter them from enrolling in the program,” the association said.

In addition to the health risks, which include chemical burns and other possibly painful problems with clients, Dimalanta is concerned about the threat to business owners in the industry.

“By doing this you are taking away our business. As an esthetician, we won’t be able to work alongside reputable skincare companies ‘medical grade’ that you can only get through your local esthetician’s office,” she said. “With mini certifications, you would be closing self-made business owners … a full license allows for estheticians to work within dermatologist offices, plastic surgeons offices, alongside doctors in oncology and of course through spas and salons.”

Dimalanta noted that many students who embark on schooling within the field are often very young, even recent high school graduates.

Utah’s Business and Labor Committee was set to hear a presentation from the Office of Professional Licensure Review on Wednesday. A vote would then take place to determine whether or not the proposal would become a bill.

Cosmetologists protest as bill over licensing advances

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., speaks to the media near the Pennsylvania...

Jonathan J. Cooper and Ali Swenson. Associated Press

RFK Jr. to speak Friday amid speculation he’ll drop independent presidential bid and support Trump

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will speak Friday “about the present historical moment and his path forward."

1 hour ago

Brattleboro Union High School students register to vote during a voter drive at the school, Feb. 14...

Ariel Edwards-Levy, CNN

Survey: Majority of Gen Z voters have little trust in Congress or the presidency

Many young Americans are distrustful of a broad range of institutions, according to a Gallup-Walton Family Foundation survey released Wednesday.

4 hours ago

Former President Barack Obama hugs former first lady Michelle Obama as he is introduced during the ...

Steve Peoples, Jonathan J. Cooper, Zeke Miller, Associated Press

Obamas close DNC’s second night with rousing Harris endorsement and pointed warnings about Trump

Warning of a difficult fight ahead, former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama on Tuesday called on the nation to embrace Kamala Harris in urgent messages to the Democratic National Convention that were at times both hopeful and ominous.

16 hours ago

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has asked for an audit of the signature-gathering process that secured him a ...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Gov. Cox asks for audit of signature-gathering process amid Lyman’s continued challenges

As Phil Lyman continues his fight to be governor of Utah, Gov. Spencer Cox has called for an audit of the Davis County Clerk's Office's processing of signatures his campaign gathered to get him on last June's Republican primary ballot.

18 hours ago

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., departs the Senate floor in the Capitol, Sept. 28, 2023, in Washington. ...

Associated Press

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez resigns from Senate after bribery convictions

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez’s Senate career has come to a close, about a month after a jury convicted him on federal bribery charges.

23 hours ago

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. gestures next to Nicole Shanahan in Oakla...

Aaron Pellish and Eva McKend, CNN

RFK Jr. running mate Shanahan says they’re considering endorsing Trump

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s running mate Nicole Shanahan said the Kennedy campaign is considering dropping out of the race and endorsing former President Donald Trump while framing the choice through her hope of reducing “the risk” of Vice President Kamala Harris becoming president.

24 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Utah beauty experts fighting proposed cosmetology changes, citing safety, business concerns