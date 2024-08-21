On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Sean Payton Names Denver Broncos Week One Starting Quarterback

Aug 21, 2024, 1:21 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

DOVE VALLEY, ColoradoThe Denver Broncos have a starting quarterback for the 2024 season. Sean Payton announced on Wednesday that rookie Bo Nix will be the No. 1 guy this fall.

Nix was one of three players gunning for the gig. Journeyman Jarett Stidham got the start in the first preseason game but only got a few reps before handing over the keys to Nix, who even played with the first team. Meanwhile, Zach Wilson got some time against the Colts at the end with the Broncos backups. Stidham started at the end of last season for the Broncos, while Denver traded for the former first-rounder Wilson this offseason after a few bad years as the Jets starter.

RELATED: Former BYU QB Zach Wilson Throws First TD Pass With Denver Broncos

“Just speaking with George (Paton) and Greg (Penner) and understanding that you oftentimes these things take care of themselves, but we’re not in a hurry to arrive at those type of decisions,” Payton said while announcing the choice. “I think it’s important, relative to the team, that we handle it that way. He’s been outstanding. Obviously, there’s a ton of room for growth. There’s a lot of things that he needs to work on. I’ve already spoken with, with all three of those guys. They will be a great resource for him (Nix,) as well as Zach. We made some really good decisions, and we’re going to have a chance to see them unfold as the season goes on.”

Nix, 24, was taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft by Denver. He is coming off a Heisman-nominated final year for the Oregon Ducks. Nix was a five-year starter in college for the Ducks and Auburn Tigers, finishing his school time as the Offensive Player of the Year in the Pac-12 last fall. Nix threw for 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns to just three interceptions while tacking on another 234 yards and six touchdowns on the ground last fall. In 2022, Nix actually rushed for 510 yards and 14 touchdowns, showing he’s capable of getting outside of the pocket and is willing to put his body on the line.

RELATED: Every Day, Former Utah WR Devaughn Vele Makes A Play For Broncos

“I think there is a maturity level to him that maybe is different than a lot of rookies,” Payton said. “That is kind of part of this COVID segment of football where it’s unusual because of what happened during COVID and so you do feel a maturity level in handling the media. That experience with things, you do feel that with this player.

In his first two preseason games, Nix’s 116.7 passer rating is second among all QBs this preseason. He’s thrown for 205 yards, connecting on 23 of his 30 tosses with two touchdowns to boot.

Payton did say this does not guarantee the job to Nix for all 17 games.

RELATED STORIES

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Prepares To Host San Jose Earthquakes

Real Salt Lake hopes to keep the early-season momentum rolling as they return to MLS play following a more than three-week break.

12 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU AD Tom Holmoe On QB Battle: ‘It’s An Important Decision’

BYU's athletic director shared his thoughts on the quarterback battle.

41 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Where Have Former Jazz Players Ended Up This offseason?

With new faces coming in, several players from last year's Utah Jazz roster have had to find new homes this offseason.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club’s Top Five Players In Inaugural Season

Whether or not that will result in a playoff berth is yet to be seen, but there are a handful of players that will likely lead the Utah Hockey Club in both production and results.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 In 60: #8 Utah’s Junior Tafuna (Defensive Tackle)

The countdown is on for Hans and Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Utah defensive tackle Junior Tafuna lands at No. 8.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week – Week 1

The Hercules Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Salt Lake County, honoring their exceptional performances on the gridiron.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Sean Payton Names Denver Broncos Week One Starting Quarterback