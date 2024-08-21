On the Site:
Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week – Week 1

Aug 21, 2024, 1:30 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY The Hercules Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Salt Lake County. Presented by Hercules First Federal Credit Union, each week we honor athletes for their exceptional performance on the gridiron. Our first honoree of the season this week is Corner Canyon High School wide receiver Chryshaun Lee.

Salt Lake County Player of the Week – Chryshaun Lee, WR (Corner Canyon)

Lee racked up nine receptions for 265 yards and five touchdowns in the Chargers’ 70-42 win over American Fork.

The Corner Canyon Chargers opened their season with a road test against the American Fork Cavemen. This matchup was a clash of two of the top teams in the 6A ranks. The high-powered Chargers offense took no time igniting, scoring on the first snap of the game. They would double their advantage minutes later when quarterback Helaman Casuga hooked up with Chryshaun Lee for a touchdown. It would be the first of five touchdown connections for the pair on the night.

American Fork tried to keep pace with 21 second quarter points, making it a 42-28 game at the half. The Cavemen made it a one-score game with nine minutes to go in the third quarter, but that’s as close as they would get. Corner Canyon extinguished any comeback hopes with a 21-0 run, capped by Lee’s final touchdown of the game. Corner Canyon won the game 70-42, while piling up 776 total yards as a team.

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the Hercules Salt Lake County Player of the Week consists of Jeremiah Jensen and Sam Farnsworth from KSL Sports Live, Dane Stewart from KSL Sports Rewind and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for The KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

