60 In 60: #8 Utah’s Junior Tafuna (Defensive Tackle)

Aug 21, 2024, 1:39 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


BY KSL SPORTS

SALT LAKE CITYThe countdown is on for Hans and Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Utah defensive tackle Junior Tafuna lands at No. 8.

 

The defensive tackle joins No. 14 Spencer Fano (OT), No. 11 Van Fillinger (DE), and No. 10 Micah Bernard (RB) in the top 15.

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Utah’s Junior Tafuna

Tafuna is a junior defensive tackle from Taylorsville, Utah.

Before joining the Utes, Tafuna was a standout at Bingham High School as a three-star prospect. He helped the Miners win state titles in 2016 and 2017. As a junior in 2017, Tafuna recorded 74 tackles, one sack, and an interception. During his senior season, Tafuna racked up 64 tackles, one sack, and an interception in 2018.

Tafuna was invited to the 2019 Polynesian Bowl and was named second-team all-state his senior year.

Tafuna didn’t see the field during the 2020 season. In 2021, Tafuna saw action in 13 games, including starts in the last 11 games. He compiled 33 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, and a pass breakup. Tafuna earned Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year.

In 2022, Tafuna started in all 14 games. He posted 27 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, two QB hurries, and a pass breakup. Tafuna earned Pac-12 All-Conference Second Team recognition.

The 308-pound defensive fire hydrant started 11 games in the middle of Utah’s defense in 2023. Tafuna finished with 17 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. He was named Pac-12 All-Conference Second Team following the season.

Tafuna was named to the Chuck Bednarik and Lombardi Award preseason watch lists,

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

Make sure to subscribe to the Hans & Scotty G. podcast for college football coverage and more.

60 In 60: #8 Utah’s Junior Tafuna (Defensive Tackle)