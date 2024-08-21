Utah Hockey Club’s Top Five Players In Inaugural Season

SALT LAKE CITY – With the Utah Hockey Club’s first season in the NHL on the horizon, the organization is about to experience a lot of new opportunities. In addition to a new name, new home and new fanbase, there’s a lot of new faces on this roster that will impact the success and overall outcome of the 2024-25 season.

Whether or not that will result in a playoff berth is yet to be seen, but there are a handful of players that will likely lead the Utah Hockey Club in both production and results.

No. 5 Matias Maccelli

During the 2023-24 campaign, Maccelli was a maestro with the puck on his stick as he finished third on the team in total points (57) with a whopping 40 assists, second only the Clayton Keller who led the team (43).

Maccelli is another incredibly talented young player in the Coyotes arsenal who has quickly made a name for himself and gotten better statistically every season. The 23-year-old wing possesses elite vision and patience which allows him to anticipate his teammates movement and find passing lanes that others wouldn’t even know existed. He’s also able to deliver the puck through traffic which often puts his teammates in prime scoring position.

In what will be his second full season with the Club, Maccelli could see another bump in production and lead the team with more than 50 assists.

No. 4 Logan Cooley

Looking back at last season, Logan Cooley was one of the top players on the squad as he finished fifth on the team in total points (44) and sixth in goals (20).

Notably, the vast majority of his production came on the back half of last season after Dylan Guenther was called up from the AHL affiliate Tucson Roadrunners. Together, the two quickly constructed an impressive chemistry alongside Lawson Crouse that resulted in a lot of goals. For his efforts, Cooley was named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team

With a full season ahead of him and Guenther by his side for 82 games, Cooley should see a sizable leap in production. His wizardry with the puck and body control makes him incredibly dangerous from anywhere in the offensive zone which should lift his season point total to somewhere between 55 and 65 range.

No. 3 Nick Schmaltz

In addition to being Clayton Keller’s partner in crime on the first line, Schmaltz finished with the second most points on the team (61) and tied for third most goals (22).

Schmaltz and Keller have an undeniable chemistry on offense which is why they headline the team’s first line. Together, the duo combined for 55 goals and 82 assists last season. They’ve also got a team-first mindset as they look to create for others and often find the other on a well-placed pass that ends up lighting the lamp

Stepping into another season together and a new exciting chapter of Utah hockey, Schmaltz should see similar production between 60 and 70 points.

No. 2 Mikhail Sergachev

One of the biggest trade headlines of the summer, former Tampa Bay lightning defenseman and two-time Stanley Cup Champion Mikhail Sergachev is the exact type of player that the Utah Hockey Club needed to take the next step in their rebuild.

Desperately needing better defense and leadership on that end of the ice, Sergachev is an experienced veteran who has reached the highest level of success. While he did miss most of last season due to injury, Sergachev saw career-highs in points (64), assists (54) and goals (10) the previous year.

The key for Sergachev will be whether or not he’ll be healthy for most of the season. If so, Sergachev will raise Utah’s defense to a whole new level which should help keep pucks out of the net and increase their win total. Additionally, if he can produce 40 or 50 points, that could be critical in Utah securing a playoff spot.

No. 1 Clayton Keller

Undeniably, forward Clayton Keller is the face of this Utah franchise.

As a four-time All-Star and the statistical leader for this team over the past few seasons, Keller has accepted the star role and will carry the organization into a new chapter of Utah Hockey.

With his craftiness, excellent puck handling skills and the ability to score from anywhere, Keller is an offensive powerhouse. Whether it’s driving to the net, taking a one-timer from the slot, cleaning up rebounds in the crease, or sniping the goaltender from a distance, Keller is always dangerous. He’s also incredibly talented as a creator, often finding his teammates in scoring positions, especially when he’s paired with Schmaltz.

Last season, Keller led the team in goals (33), assists (43) and points (76). Not only should that same level of production continue, but if the team names a captain, it’ll be Keller with the “C” on his sweater. Even if they don’t, Keller will be the leader of this squad both on and off the ice.

