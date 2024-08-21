On the Site:
NATIONAL NEWS

Richard Simmons’ cause of death revealed

Aug 21, 2024, 2:13 PM | Updated: 2:15 pm

In a statement, it was said that Richard Simmons pictured here in 2013, died due to complications f...

In a statement, it was said that Richard Simmons pictured here in 2013, died due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor. (Chelsea Guglielmino, FilmMagic, Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(Chelsea Guglielmino, FilmMagic, Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY DAN HECHING, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — The brother of Richard Simmons has disclosed the late fitness guru’s cause of death.

“Richard’s death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor. The toxicology report was negative other than medication Richard had been prescribed,” Thomas Estey, Simmons’ representative, said in a statement to People, citing notification Simmons’ brother had received from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

When reached by CNN, Estey referred to his statement to People.

“The Family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss,” his statement concluded.

The full coroner’s report is not yet publicly available.

Simmons, a popular fitness personality and staple of ’80s-era TV, died early on Saturday morning July 13. He had celebrated his 76th birthday the day prior. “We lost an Angel today – a true Angel,” Estey told CNN at the time.

Soon after his death, reports surfaced that Simmons had fallen in his bathroom the night of his birthday, but declined medical attention at the behest of his housekeeper. He was found unresponsive next to his bed the following morning.

His brother, Lenny Simmons, also paid tribute in a statement shared with CNN last month.

“I don’t want people to be sad about my brother. I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people’s lives,” Lenny Simmons wrote. “He truly cared about people. He called, wrote, and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help. So don’t be sad. Celebrate his life.”

He added that his brother was “very excited about all of his upcoming ventures he was working on.”

