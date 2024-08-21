Where Have Former Jazz Players Ended Up This offseason?

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz have undergone significant changes this offseason welcoming three rookies to the roster while signing veterans Drew Eubanks, Svi Mykhailiuk, and Patty Mills.

But, with new faces coming in, several players from last year’s Jazz roster have had to find new homes this summer.

Here’s a look at who has found a new team, and who hasn’t with training camps opening next month.

Where Have Past Jazz Players Landed This Offseason?

Kris Dunn

The most highly sought-after Jazz free agent was guard Kris Dunn who reignited his NBA career in Utah.

After agreeing to a 10-day contract with the Jazz late in the 2022-23 season, Dunn signed a deal to stay in Utah through the summer of 2024.

Dunn became an early target of the Los Angeles Clippers in free agency and agreed to a three-year, $16.2 million deal with the team in July.

However, the deal was later converted to a sign-and-trade netting the Jazz Russell, Westbrook, a future second-round draft pick, and cash considerations.

Simone Fontecchio

Though not technically a Jazz free agent after being sent to the Pistons at February’s trade deadline, Simone Fontecchio still netted a healthy payday to remain in Detroit.

The Italian wing signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Pistons which was below what had been projected after a strong season with the Jazz.

In return, the Jazz landed the 32nd pick in June’s draft which they used to select Duke center Kyle Filipowski.

Kelly Olynyk

Like Fontecchio, Kelly Olynyk was moved at the deadline to the Toronto Raptors where he quickly signed a two-year, $26 million deal to remain in his native Canada.

Olynyk figures to be a strong veteran presence in a young Raptors locker room, and should see plenty of playing time in a thin frontcourt.

Ochai Agbaji

Ochai Agbaji was moved to Toronto in the Olynyk deal, but despite an increase in playing time, saw his shooting numbers drop with the Raptors.

Toronto has significant depth on the wing, and added rookie Ja’Kobe Walter in the draft providing ample competition for Agbaji to find rotational minutes.

In return for Olynyk and Agbaji the Jazz landed the 29th pick in June’s draft which they used to select USC guard Isaiah Collier.

Kenneth Lofton Jr.

What once looked like a success story quickly fizzled out after Kenneth Lofton Jr. struggled to produce for the Jazz at summer league.

The talented forward showed off his intriguing skill set late in the 2023-24 season on a depleted Jazz roster, but never recaptured that magic during the offseason.

After being waived by the Jazz, Lofton Jr. signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bulls.

Omer Yurtseven

Stuck behind John Collins and Walker Kessler in the rotation, Omer Yurtseven never fully found his footing in Utah.

After appearing in just 48 games, Yurtseven agreed in principle to a deal with Greek powerhouse Panathinaikos, but reportedly won’t make the signing official until he’s sure no NBA offers are on the way.

Luka Samanic

Luka Samanic signed a 10-day contract with the Jazz late in the 2022-23 season and played well enough to earn a one-year extension with the team through this summer.

However, inconsistent play made it difficult for him to find the floor in Utah and the team ultimately renounced his rights.

Samanic was rumored to be signing with Spanish club Baskonia, though recent reports imply the former Jazzman is close to a deal with Fenerbahce in Turkey.

Darius Bazley

Darius Bazley had a strong close to the 2024 campaign in Utah and was equally impressive with the team’s in summer league.

Despite his easily projectable role as a veteran defender, the Jazz waived Bazley before his first offseason contract guarantee date, pursuing Eubanks, Mykhailiuk, and Mills instead.

Bazley remains an unrestricted free agent.

Talen Horton-Tucker

Talen Horton-Tucker was a mainstay in the Jazz rotation over the last two years, including earning a starting role to begin last season.

However, poor shooting splits and added depth in the Jazz backcourt diminished his role throughout the year.

Horton-Tucker remains unsigned, but at just 23 years old, the guard will likely find an NBA landing spot before the season begins.

Kira Lewis Jr

Initially a throw-in to the Olynyk, Agbaji trade with the Raptors, Kira Lewis Jr. wound up making 12 appearances with the Jazz late in the season.

The former lottery pick played with the Houston Rockets during the summer league, but remains unsigned this offseason.

