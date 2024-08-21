Water main break at Central Utah Correctional Facility impacting inmates

GUNNISON, Sanpete County — A water main break that occurred Tuesday night is impacting operations at the Central Utah Correctional Facility, according to officials.

The building experienced flooding from the water main break, and several other buildings are without water, according to the Utah Department of Corrections in a Facebook post.

Hot water is not currently available to inmates, “due to the temporary fixes in place.” the UCD reported that cold meals will be served in the Facility due to a lack of hot water. The post also said there is no water for restrooms.

“Water shutoffs have been required to facilitate repairs,” and water to housing units has been restored, aside from heated water.

The UDC reported that visitors should not be impacted.

“We appreciate our facilities crew for working through the night,” the post said.

This story is developing and may be updated as KSL TV receives more information from officials.