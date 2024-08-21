On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Real Salt Lake Prepares To Host San Jose Earthquakes

Aug 21, 2024, 3:38 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SANDY, Utah – Real Salt Lake hopes to keep the momentum rolling as they return to MLS play following a more than three-week break.

RSL hosts the San Jose Earthquakes at America First Field on Saturday, August 24. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. MT.

RELATED: RSL Eliminated From Leagues Cup With Shutout Loss

The Claret & Cobalt is 14-15-15 all-time against San Jose despite outscoring the Earthquakes 65-61 in 44 matches. RSL is 8-5-7 against San Jose at America First Field. This is the first of two scheduled games between these teams this season.

Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose Earthquakes

RSL has been licking its wounds since its 3-0 League Cup loss to the Houston Dynamo on August 5. Despite its less-than-inspiring Leagues Cup performance, Real Salt Lake enters the weekend third in the MLS Western Conference. They trail the LA Galaxy (14-5-7, 49 points) and LAFC (14-5-5, 47 points) with nine games left in the regular season.

Saturday’s match will be the first without second-leading scorer Andrés Gómez after the 21-year-old Colombian midfielder signed with French Ligue 1, Stade Rennais. Gómez started 22 of 23 games this year, scoring 13 goals and assisting on nine others in 1,815 minutes.

RELATED: Andres Gomez Transfers To French Ligue 1, Stade Rennais

San Jose has been a hapless group this year, entering with the league’s worst record. The Earthquakes are nine points behind the New England Revolution for the lowest total in MLS. Three consecutive losses, including two shutouts, added to the team’s -30 goal differential. San Jose is 1-10-1 on the road.

Amahl Pellegrino’s five goals lead the Quakes, with Jeremy Ebobisse and Hernán López finding the back of the net four times.

RELATED STORIES

Follow Real Salt Lake With KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake (12-8-5, 44 pts) resumes MLS play on Saturday, August 24, against the San Jose Earthquakes (4-19-2, 14 pts). The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. MT at America First Field in Sandy, Utah.

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

For more Real Salt Lake coverage and analysis, subscribe to The RSL Show and follow them on Instagram. 

You can find KSL Sports coverage of Real Salt Lake here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU AD Tom Holmoe On QB Battle: ‘It’s An Important Decision’

BYU's athletic director shared his thoughts on the quarterback battle.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Where Have Former Jazz Players Ended Up This offseason?

With new faces coming in, several players from last year's Utah Jazz roster have had to find new homes this offseason.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club’s Top Five Players In Inaugural Season

Whether or not that will result in a playoff berth is yet to be seen, but there are a handful of players that will likely lead the Utah Hockey Club in both production and results.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 In 60: #8 Utah’s Junior Tafuna (Defensive Tackle)

The countdown is on for Hans and Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Utah defensive tackle Junior Tafuna lands at No. 8.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week – Week 1

The Hercules Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Salt Lake County, honoring their exceptional performances on the gridiron.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Sean Payton Names Denver Broncos Week One Starting Quarterback

Sean Payton announced on Wednesday, August 20 that rookie quarterback Bo Nix will be the No. 1 guy this fall.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Real Salt Lake Prepares To Host San Jose Earthquakes