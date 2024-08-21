Real Salt Lake Prepares To Host San Jose Earthquakes

SANDY, Utah – Real Salt Lake hopes to keep the momentum rolling as they return to MLS play following a more than three-week break.

RSL hosts the San Jose Earthquakes at America First Field on Saturday, August 24. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. MT.

The Claret & Cobalt is 14-15-15 all-time against San Jose despite outscoring the Earthquakes 65-61 in 44 matches. RSL is 8-5-7 against San Jose at America First Field. This is the first of two scheduled games between these teams this season.

Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose Earthquakes

RSL has been licking its wounds since its 3-0 League Cup loss to the Houston Dynamo on August 5. Despite its less-than-inspiring Leagues Cup performance, Real Salt Lake enters the weekend third in the MLS Western Conference. They trail the LA Galaxy (14-5-7, 49 points) and LAFC (14-5-5, 47 points) with nine games left in the regular season.

Saturday’s match will be the first without second-leading scorer Andrés Gómez after the 21-year-old Colombian midfielder signed with French Ligue 1, Stade Rennais. Gómez started 22 of 23 games this year, scoring 13 goals and assisting on nine others in 1,815 minutes.

Headed to the @realsaltlake game this Saturday? Come hang out with us pregame and meet the Runnin’ Utes!! More details to come 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZCg2R9vxKR — Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) August 21, 2024

San Jose has been a hapless group this year, entering with the league’s worst record. The Earthquakes are nine points behind the New England Revolution for the lowest total in MLS. Three consecutive losses, including two shutouts, added to the team’s -30 goal differential. San Jose is 1-10-1 on the road.

Amahl Pellegrino’s five goals lead the Quakes, with Jeremy Ebobisse and Hernán López finding the back of the net four times.

Follow Real Salt Lake With KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake (12-8-5, 44 pts) resumes MLS play on Saturday, August 24, against the San Jose Earthquakes (4-19-2, 14 pts). The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. MT at America First Field in Sandy, Utah.

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

For more Real Salt Lake coverage and analysis, subscribe to The RSL Show and follow them on Instagram.

You can find KSL Sports coverage of Real Salt Lake here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here

Follow @bpreece24