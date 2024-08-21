On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Company that sent AI calls mimicking Biden to voters to pay $1 million fine

Aug 21, 2024, 4:35 PM | Updated: 6:02 pm

FILE - Steve Kramer is seated Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at Superior Court, in Laconia, N.H., during ...

FILE - Steve Kramer is seated Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at Superior Court, in Laconia, N.H., during his arraignment in connection with charges of voter suppression and impersonating a candidate. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)

(AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY NICK PERRY, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) — A company that sent deceptive calls to New Hampshire voters using artificial intelligence to mimic President Joe Biden’s voice agreed Wednesday to pay a $1 million fine, federal regulators said.

Lingo Telecom, the voice service provider that transmitted the robocalls, agreed to the settlement to resolve enforcement action taken by the Federal Communications Commission, which had initially sought a $2 million fine.

The case is seen by many as an unsettling early example of how AI might be used to influence groups of voters and democracy as a whole.

Meanwhile Steve Kramer, a political consultant who orchestrated the calls, still faces a proposed $6 million FCC fine as well as state criminal charges.

The phone messages were sent to thousands of New Hampshire voters on Jan. 21. They featured a voice similar to Biden’s falsely suggesting that voting in the state’s presidential primary would preclude them from casting ballots in the November general election.

‘Digital nomad’

Kramer, who paid a magician and self-described “digital nomad” to create the recording, told The Associated Press earlier this year that he wasn’t trying to influence the outcome of the primary, but he rather wanted to highlight the potential dangers of AI and spur lawmakers into action.

If found guilty, Kramer could face a prison sentence of up to seven years on a charge of voter suppression and a sentence of up to one year on a charge of impersonating a candidate.

The FCC said that as well as agreeing to the civil fine, Lingo Telecom had agreed to strict caller ID authentication rules and requirements and to more thoroughly verify the accuracy of the information provided by its customers and upstream providers.

“Every one of us deserves to know that the voice on the line is exactly who they claim to be,” FCC chairperson Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement. “If AI is being used, that should be made clear to any consumer, citizen, and voter who encounters it. The FCC will act when trust in our communications networks is on the line.”

‘Imposing new rules’

Lingo Telecom did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company had earlier said it strongly disagreed with the FCC’s action, calling it an attempt to impose new rules retroactively.

Nonprofit consumer advocacy group Public Citizen commended the FCC on its action. Co-president Robert Weissman said Rosenworcel got it “exactly right” by saying consumers have a right to know when they are receiving authentic content and when they are receiving AI-generated deepfakes. Weissman said the case illustrates how such deepfakes pose “an existential threat to our democracy.”

FCC Enforcement Bureau Chief Loyaan Egal said the combination of caller ID spoofing and generative AI voice-cloning technology posed a significant threat “whether at the hands of domestic operatives seeking political advantage or sophisticated foreign adversaries conducting malign influence or election interference activities.”

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

The US military cannot turn away enlistees who have HIV, a federal judge ruled Tuesday. (Daniel Sli...

Devan Cole, CNN

Federal judge says US military cannot turn away enlistees who are HIV-positive

The US military cannot turn away enlistees who have HIV, a federal judge ruled Tuesday, striking down the final part of a controversial Pentagon approach to the condition that has been chipped away at in recent years.

2 hours ago

Following the Mediterranean diet may influence your risk of Covid-19, according to new research. (M...

Kristen Rogers, CNN

This diet may reduce COVID-19 risk, new research suggests

A healthy diet has long been hailed by some experts as one potentially important factor influencing the risk of COVID-19, or how bad someone’s case gets.

2 hours ago

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., speaks to the media near the Pennsylvania...

Jonathan J. Cooper and Ali Swenson. Associated Press

RFK Jr. to speak Friday amid speculation he’ll drop independent presidential bid and support Trump

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will speak Friday “about the present historical moment and his path forward."

4 hours ago

In a statement, it was said that Richard Simmons pictured here in 2013, died due to complications f...

Dan Heching, CNN

Richard Simmons’ cause of death revealed

The brother of Richard Simmons has disclosed the late fitness guru’s cause of death.

4 hours ago

Bryan Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022. (Ted S. W...

Eric Levenson, CNN

The latest pre-trial developments in the case of Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger

The defense team of Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in their off-campus home in 2022, has requested to move the case out of town, saying in a recent memorandum he can’t receive a fair trial in Latah County because of “inflammatory” publicity.

6 hours ago

Men walk out of an arch on to a street...

Stephen McGrath and Andreea Alexandru, Associated Press

Police raid Andrew Tate’s home in Romania as new allegations emerge involving minors

Masked police officers in Romania have carried out fresh raids at the home of internet influencer Andrew Tate, who is awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Company that sent AI calls mimicking Biden to voters to pay $1 million fine