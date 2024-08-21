New fire start; Iron Peak Fire

CEDAR CITY — A new fire started in Iron County Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

According to a Utah Fire Info post on X, the fire ignited “within the Cottonwood Mountain area,” approximately one mile north of Little Creek Road.

The Iron Peak Fire was an estimated 75 acres at approximately 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, and is reportedly “wind-driven.” At approximately 5:50 p.m., the fire had grown to an estimated 400 acres.

“Firefighters are on scene, but there is minimal vehicle access, so fire officials are using aviation for now,” the U.S. Forest Service said.

Utah Fire Info said three to five structures are threatened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story is developing and may be updated as KSL TV receives more information from officials.