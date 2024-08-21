On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Support rolls in for Box Elder County fair director after fire burns through home

Aug 21, 2024, 5:40 PM | Updated: 6:42 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

BRIGHAM CITY — Anyone from Box Elder County can tell you there is nothing like their county fair.

From food and rides, to celebrating the county’s agricultural roots and the Golden Spike Rodeo, the Box Elder County Fair has been going for 99 years.

“It’s a big deal,” said Brent Rose.

Rose, chairman of the Golden Spike Rodeo, knows about as well as anyone how important the fair is to people.

“I remember coming here as a kid,” he said. “My whole life has been spent coming to the fair, for the whole time, staying here, it is the last thing of the summer.”

For as much fun as the fair is, though, this year it just feels a little different.

“It is tough,” Rose said. “This is a hard thing. It breaks our heart. Yeah.”

(Greg Anderson, KSL TV) (Greg Anderson, KSL TV) (Greg Anderson, KSL TV) (Greg Anderson, KSL TV) (Greg Anderson, KSL TV)

On Tuesday afternoon, there was a fire at the Garland home of Jan Rhodes, the fair’s director.

Rhodes made it out, but her dog did not. She lost nearly everything in the fire in the only home she has ever known.

Getting the word out

The news about the fire spread almost as quickly as the flames.

“Everybody in the county surely loves her and what she does for the fair and what she continues to do, so we are grateful for her,” Rose said.

In fact, even as firefighters were doing their job, so was Rhodes.

“I was talking to Jan yesterday about a trivial matter on how she wanted to make something just a little better for the fair,” said Jeff Dallin, president of the Box Elder County Junior Livestock. “I left her office and then found out that this had happened. She was still in the office and still doing her best to try and make this county fair go off without a hitch.”

It is an example of her dedication to the fair and to making it the fun, enjoyable experience people come here for.

How you can help

Right away, a *GoFundMe account was created, as well as a spot on the Box Elder Junior Livestock Auction website, to raise money for Rhodes.

There will also be donation opportunities at the rodeo over the next four nights as well as at the fair itself.

“She is a very tough, independent lady. And as a matter of fact, if she knew we were doing this on her behalf, she would kick out butts, but we love her,” Dallin said.

That’s another thing about Box Elder County, where it is also tradition that Rhodes never even had to ask.

“I am sure there are other areas but I only know this area real well and when people need help, they come together,” Rose said. “We hope in a small way just let her know how much we love her and how sorry we are for her loss.”

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Haven Bay Elementary is still under construction, splitting students to two neighboring schools. (M...

Mike Anderson

Construction delays split up Haven Bay Elementary School

Construction delays are moving classes for a brand new elementary school to other neighboring schools. It's one of three new schools opening in the Weber School District.

7 minutes ago

Rocky Mountain Power replacing downed power lines after Knoll and Canal fires....

Brian Carlson

Rocky Mountain Power makes case for 30% rate increase

An issue that could impact your budget was discussed during Wednesday's special session of the Utah legislature. Several state lawmakers heard Rocky Mountain Power officials explain why they're asking to raise rates by just over 30%.

8 minutes ago

Utah State University head football coach, Blake Anderson. (KSL TV)...

Carlysle Price

Former Utah State football coach Blake Anderson preparing legal action

Utah State University's former football coach, Blake Anderson, has announced his intention to take legal action against the University for wrongful termination Wednesday.

1 hour ago

Iron Peak Fire ignited in Iron County Wednesday afternoon. (Utah Fire Info)...

Carlysle Price

New fire start; Iron Peak Fire

New fire Iron Peak Fire started in Iron County Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

2 hours ago

A water main break at the Central Utah Correctional Facility has caused flooding, as inmates have n...

Carlysle Price

Water main break at Central Utah Correctional Facility impacting inmates

A water main break that occurred Tuesday night is impacting operations at the Central Utah Correctional Facility, according to officials.

4 hours ago

FILE - Utah State Capitol. (KSL TV)...

Mary Culbertson

Utah beauty experts fighting proposed cosmetology changes, citing safety, business concerns

Beauty professionals are speaking out about a proposal which would rid of cosmetology licenses in Utah, which has raised safety, business and financial concerns.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Support rolls in for Box Elder County fair director after fire burns through home