Support rolls in for Box Elder County fair director after fire burns through home

BRIGHAM CITY — Anyone from Box Elder County can tell you there is nothing like their county fair.

From food and rides, to celebrating the county’s agricultural roots and the Golden Spike Rodeo, the Box Elder County Fair has been going for 99 years.

“It’s a big deal,” said Brent Rose.

Rose, chairman of the Golden Spike Rodeo, knows about as well as anyone how important the fair is to people.

“I remember coming here as a kid,” he said. “My whole life has been spent coming to the fair, for the whole time, staying here, it is the last thing of the summer.”

For as much fun as the fair is, though, this year it just feels a little different.

“It is tough,” Rose said. “This is a hard thing. It breaks our heart. Yeah.”

On Tuesday afternoon, there was a fire at the Garland home of Jan Rhodes, the fair’s director.

Rhodes made it out, but her dog did not. She lost nearly everything in the fire in the only home she has ever known.

Getting the word out

The news about the fire spread almost as quickly as the flames.

“Everybody in the county surely loves her and what she does for the fair and what she continues to do, so we are grateful for her,” Rose said.

In fact, even as firefighters were doing their job, so was Rhodes.

“I was talking to Jan yesterday about a trivial matter on how she wanted to make something just a little better for the fair,” said Jeff Dallin, president of the Box Elder County Junior Livestock. “I left her office and then found out that this had happened. She was still in the office and still doing her best to try and make this county fair go off without a hitch.”

It is an example of her dedication to the fair and to making it the fun, enjoyable experience people come here for.

How you can help

Right away, a *GoFundMe account was created, as well as a spot on the Box Elder Junior Livestock Auction website, to raise money for Rhodes.

There will also be donation opportunities at the rodeo over the next four nights as well as at the fair itself.

“She is a very tough, independent lady. And as a matter of fact, if she knew we were doing this on her behalf, she would kick out butts, but we love her,” Dallin said.

That’s another thing about Box Elder County, where it is also tradition that Rhodes never even had to ask.

“I am sure there are other areas but I only know this area real well and when people need help, they come together,” Rose said. “We hope in a small way just let her know how much we love her and how sorry we are for her loss.”

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.