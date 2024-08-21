LOGAN — Utah State University’s former football coach, Blake Anderson, has announced his intention to take legal action against the university for wrongful termination Wednesday.

The university terminated Anderson’s position as head coach July 18, after an investigation into alleged noncompliance with Title IX policies was conducted on actions taken in spring 2023.

According to a release from Anderson’s attorneys, Anderson is “particularly mindful of the numerous inaccurate statements that have been made by USU’s new administrators,” citing athletic director Diana Sabau for “running a public smear campaign.”

Anderson’s plan to engage in a legal battle with USU is to reportedly clear his name from misguided and harmful inaccuracies.

“Coach Anderson herein states publicly and with certainty that he completely denies having engaged in any wrongdoing, and looks forward to the truth and details underlying that truth being revealed through the appropriate process — in a court of law before a selected jury of his peers,” the release states.

His attorneys state that Anderson does not condone any type of abuse whatsoever and has followed all of the proper reporting processes during his time at USU.

UPDATE – Below is a press release prepared by my attorney to address my position moving forward and some of the concerns circulating in the media. Thank you pic.twitter.com/MUjoKTzP9p — Blake Anderson (@CHbanderson) August 21, 2024

A Utah State University spokesperson responded, “The university stands firm in its employment actions, and we are focused on building a respectful, transparent, and reporting culture in the USU community.”