Construction delays split up Haven Bay Elementary School

WEST HAVEN — Construction delays are moving classes for a brand new elementary school to other neighboring schools. It’s one of three new schools opening in the Weber School District.

You can see from the outside, Haven Bay Elementary School is not done.

“We’ve been calling it the whole time. Like, there’s no way it’s going to be,” Payton Davis, a parent at the new school, said.

Parents like Davis are watching the progress. Seeing her kids start the school year today at Hooper Elementary instead came as no surprise.

“It is what it is,” Davis said. “I mean, it’s convenient for me. I’m home. So I’m sure it’s really inconvenient for people that work.”

Kindergarten, first, and sixth grades are at Hooper Elementary for now, and all other grades will be attending Kanesville Elementary.

“We’re hoping that two-week delay at the new building gives them enough time that we can get our occupancy permit, and be able to have those areas ready to be able to move in,” Lane Findlay, spokesman for the Weber School District, said.

Findlay told KSL TV that until recently, the plan was to start two weeks late, just as they are with West Field High School — making up the time with slightly longer school days.

“But when you start talking about weeks, then you get into those conversations of, ‘How do we make that time up? Do we have to shorten some of our breaks? Do you have to extend the school year?'” Findlay said.

This way, they avoid trouble with possible further delays, and they already have the classrooms available. Just not here.

“While it’s not the greatest, but it’s working. They seem to kind of have it under control,” Janelle White, a parent at the new school, said.

Other parents told KSL TV they could handle the inconvenience while looking forward to a brand new school for their community, hopefully sooner rather than later.

“Hopefully, when they get done, it’ll be really nice,” Davis said. “I’m excited to see what’s inside.”

Some parents said they are frustrated with having their elementary kids split between two schools right now. If all goes as planned, faculty and staff will start moving into Haven Bay Elementary next week.

Large parts of the school will remain closed until all of the construction is finished.