Detroit judge is sued after putting teen in handcuffs, jail clothes during field trip

Aug 21, 2024, 6:14 PM

FILE - Judge Kenneth King listens to testimony during a case on Jan. 23, 2024, in Detroit. Attorney...

FILE - Judge Kenneth King listens to testimony during a case on Jan. 23, 2024, in Detroit. Attorneys for a teenager who was ordered into jail clothes and handcuffs during a field trip to a Detroit court on Aug. 13, filed a lawsuit against King, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, accusing him of humiliation, false arrest and unlawful detention. (Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News via AP, File)

(Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ED WHITE, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — Attorneys for a teenager who was ordered into jail clothes and handcuffs during a field trip to a Detroit court filed a lawsuit against a judge Wednesday, accusing him of humiliation, false arrest and unlawful detention.

It is the latest fallout since Judge Kenneth King singled out 15-year-old Eva Goodman for falling asleep and having what he considered to be a bad attitude while she was visiting 36th District Court on Aug. 13.

King was removed from courtroom duties last week until he completes training, which hasn’t started yet.

His actions were “extreme and outrageous and calculated for the purpose of inflicting fear and severe emotional distress,” according to the lawsuit, which seeks more than $75,000.

Goodman was on a field trip led by a nonprofit group, The Greening of Detroit, when she fell asleep. Her mother later said she may have been tired because they don’t have a permanent address.

The reason for his actions

King said it was her attitude that led to the jail clothes, handcuffs and stern words — all broadcast on livestream video from his courtroom. He also threatened her in front of her peers with juvenile detention before releasing her.

King “acted as producer, broadcaster, complaining witness, arresting officer, finder of fact, judge and disciplinarian,” attorneys Gary Felty Jr. and James Harrington said in the lawsuit.

A message seeking comment from King’s lawyer wasn’t immediately returned Wednesday.

“I wanted this to look and feel very real to her, even though there’s probably no real chance of me putting her in jail,” King told a TV station last week.

The teen’s mother, Latoreya Till, told reporters that her daughter is struggling a week later.

“It’s been pretty devastating,” Till said. “Eva doesn’t want to come outside. She doesn’t want to be involved with no one else but her family, relatives. It’s hard for her to sleep at night. She’s asking me, ‘Why the judge do me like this out of all the kids?’ ”

