On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

Japanese town quietly removes its Mount Fuji-blocking barrier

Aug 21, 2024, 7:40 PM

People walk pass the black screen as the city of Fujikawaguchiko built a screen to dissuade tourist...

People walk pass the black screen as the city of Fujikawaguchiko built a screen to dissuade tourists from taking photos of Mount Fuji, Japan's most famous heritage, from a sidewalk in front of a Lawson convenience store on May 21, 2024, at Fujikawaguchiko city in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. ( David Mareuil/Anadolu/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

( David Mareuil/Anadolu/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY LILIT MARCUS, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — A small town in Japan that received international attention for its controversial decision to block views of Mount Fuji has quietly reversed its decision.

Fujikawaguchiko, at the base of Mount Fuji, became popular for a specific photo op where the mountain could be seen behind an outpost of the Lawson’s convenience store chain on the town’s main street.

When the photo spot became popular on Instagram and TikTok, the town was overwhelmed with tourists coming from around the world. According to some of the town’s residents, the visitors would leave behind trash and not follow traffic rules, despite the presence of signs and security guards.

In May, Fujikawaguchiko erected a large black net, effectively blocking the view of Mount Fuji. On August 15, though, city officials quietly had it taken down – possibly for good.

Initially, the plan was to take the net down temporarily due to strong winds in the area. But now Fujikawaguchiko officials say there’s no timeline to put the barrier back up.

“Since we installed the screen in May, there have been no more people staying long in the area. We do feel it has been effective,” a city councilor told CNN.

The councilor added that there are still security guards patrolling the area and that the net can be put back up if the situation changes.

Before the net was installed, the Lawson’s photo op area was so busy that the store issued a formal apology for being too popular.

Meanwhile, a resident of the building next door to Lawson’s told CNN that “there was a series of nuisance illegal activities such as leaving garbage, trespassing on the premises, smoking, eating in the parking lot or under the roofs of private homes, and trespassing on the rooftop. It became not uncommon for people to shout insults at us or to throw away their cigarettes while they were still lit when we asked them to move their cars.”

Fujikawaguchiko, in Yamanashi prefecture east of Tokyo, has a population of about 10,000 people and marks the beginning of one of the most popular hiking trails up Mount Fuji.

Last year, officials told CNN Travel that the hordes of tourists visiting the mountain were littering, overtaxing toilet facilities and hiking in improper gear, which resulted in accidents or injuries.

In response to the concerns, new measures were put in place to protect the mountain, including a daily cap on the number of climbers and a small entrance fee to help with maintenance costs.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

The zoo has had several all-male pairings during past breeding seasons. This year, however, a same-...

Taylor Nicioli, CNN

Same-sex flamingo pair successfully hatches an egg together at a UK zoo

Two male flamingos named Arthur and Curtis successfully hatched an egg together — a first for the Paignton Zoo.

4 hours ago

Juice's monitoring camera 1, designed to keep an eye on the spacecraft's antennas, captured an imag...

Ashley Strickland, CNN

Spacecraft successfully slingshots around Earth and the moon in a historic first on its way to Jupiter

The European Space Agency’s Juice mission made two historic firsts this week on its long journey to study the potential habitability of Jupiter’s icy moons.

5 hours ago

Men walk out of an arch on to a street...

Stephen McGrath and Andreea Alexandru, Associated Press

Police raid Andrew Tate’s home in Romania as new allegations emerge involving minors

Masked police officers in Romania have carried out fresh raids at the home of internet influencer Andrew Tate, who is awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

8 hours ago

Italian firefighter scuba divers bring ashore, in the green bag, the body of one of the victims fro...

Nicole Winfiled, Danica Kirka and Andrea Rosa, Associated Press

Divers find 4 bodies during search of superyacht wreckage after it sank off Sicily, 2 more remain

Divers searching the wreck of a superyacht that sank off Sicily have found four bodies as the search for missing passengers persisted and questions intensified about why the sailboat sank so quickly.

10 hours ago

An aerial shot of New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido, Japan. (Kyodo News/Getty Images via CNN Newsourc...

Lilit Marcus, CNN

An airport in Japan shut down because a pair of scissors went missing

Traffic at one of Japan’s busiest airports was halted recently when a pair of scissors went missing.

23 hours ago

A worker puts on the finishing touches on a sign outside a venue ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics ...

Alicia Wallace and Alex Leeds Matthews, CNN

Hosting the Olympics has become financially untenable, economists say

The City of Lights will be in the spotlight for the next few weeks as Paris serves as center stage to incredible performances and achievements of the human body, mind and spirit.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Japanese town quietly removes its Mount Fuji-blocking barrier