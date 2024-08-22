National Ability Center hosts Summit Challenge to raise money for adaptive recreation

SUMMIT COUNTY — The National Ability Center’s Summit Challenge will return on Saturday. The goal is to raise $150,000 for adaptive recreation programming.

All of the proceeds will benefit the National Ability Center. The organization works to empower those with disabilities to participate in recreation, per the NAC website.

The Summit Challenge is a biking challenge. Participants can choose from a range of ride lengths; options are between 4 and 100 miles long. Each ride travels through the mountains of northern Utah, per the event website.

All ages and abilities were welcome, however, the website said event registration has closed.

Per an email sent to KSL NewsRadio, the longest race of the event starts at 7 a.m. Shorter races begin later in the day, with the entire event wrapping up around 2:30 p.m.

Can we watch Summit Challenge participants?

The Summit Challenge will also feature an event village. It will be open to spectators from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lunch will be provided to riders. Additional food and drink tickets will be available for spectators to purchase, per the event FAQ page.

Additionally, there will be one event open to everyone. The one-mile Discovery Loop will begin at 1 p.m. It will start at the National Ability Center. Participants can ride or walk the route.

Although registration for the event is closed, there are other ways to help the National Ability Center. The organization’s website lists volunteer opportunities.