Davis County man dead after officers shot him outside home, police say

Aug 22, 2024, 5:41 AM | Updated: 6:07 am

A Davis County man is dead after he was shot by police after threatening confrontation. He died in the hospital hours later on Aug 22, 2024, police say.

A Davis County man is dead after he was shot by police after threatening confrontation. He died in the hospital hours later on Aug 22, 2024, police say. (Derek Petersen, KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

LAYTON — A 59-year-old Layton man is dead after he was shot by officers outside his home Wednesday evening, according to Layton police.

Lt. Travis Lyman with Layton City Police Department said the man’s wife called 911 just before 10 p.m. She told dispatch her husband was inside their home, suicidal and armed with a gun. Police arrived at the home near 1000 North and State Street.

Officers successfully moved the woman out of the home safely, Lyman said, but her husband remained inside. Police were able to contact the man “off-and-on a few different times” and attempted to coerce him to come out of the home peacefully.

“During the conversations that they had with him, he made statements that indicated he intended on forcing a confrontation with officers,” Lyman said.

At some point, an officer heard a gunshot fired from inside the home, but it was not known what direction it was fired or what the bullet hit.

After approximately 40 minutes, the man came out of the front door holding a pistol and a rifle.

“He was shot by the officers on the scene and they rendered life-saving measures immediately after that until medical personnel arrived. He ended up being transferred to (Holy Cross Davis Hospital) in critical condition,” Lyman said.

There were no other injuries, Lyman said.

Police provided an update at approximately 5:30 a.m. saying the man had died in the hospital. His name was not released.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.

Contributing: Karah Brackin, KSL TV

