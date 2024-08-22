On the Site:
EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

How to keep underage students alcohol free? Have ongoing talks, experts say

Aug 22, 2024, 10:48 AM

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CTIY — Now that students are back in school, experts say parents should talk to them about the danger of using alcohol.

Alysa Stuart is a substance use prevention program manager at Salt Lake County Health Department and with Parents Empowered.

“It’s really important to kind of reassess their social environment. They’re making new friends, they’re trying out new things,” she said.

She said best practice is to try having a more casual, ongoing conversation with kids as young as nine years old explaining the reasons why they should not drink alcohol.

“It really impacts the brain and brain development. Underage drinking is linked to depression, violence — even poor academic performance,” Stuart said.

Stuart encouraged parents to set clear rules and be good role models. Studies show if parents “strongly disapprove” of underage drinking, only 2% of kids will try it.

“I think a lot of parents think it’s better if they’re drinking with me because at least I know they’re safe right? But it still has the impact on the brain,” Stuart said.

Another tip she had was to get to know your kids’ friends and their parents. It may be beneficial to talk to other parents about keeping alcohol off limits when your child is in their home.

Parents Empowered works to help facilitate these conversations, and more information can be found about how to start on the campaign website.

Education & Schools

