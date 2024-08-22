On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POSITIVELY 50+

Positively 50+: Tai Chi builds inner and outer strength, fall prevention

Aug 22, 2024, 1:06 PM

Dan Spindle's Profile Picture

BY DAN SPINDLE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — As we age, it’s easier to lose our balance, risking falls. In fact, 30% of all American adults over 65 fall every year. Salt Lake County has a program that might just help you prevent those kinds of accidents.

Linda Solomon teaches the low-impact martial arts class as part of Salt Lake County’s senior center courses.

“Tai Chi looks very easy, but it’s not that easy at first,” Solomon said. “It takes a lot of practice to learn the forms.”

Solomon said these forms help with flexibility.

“We focus on flexibility, strengthening muscles, relaxation,” Solomon said.

It doesn’t take an athlete to learn the forms or positions, but it might take a little patience. And the benefits are well worth the effort. Are you suffering from back pain? Problems with your knees and joints?

Solomon told KSL TV, Tai Chi could be the answer.

“It’s meant for older adults and people with arthritis. And we do it very slowly,” Solomon said.

During this National Fall Prevention Awareness Month, what better time to remind everyone, regardless of age, that it’s never too late to learn to take care of yourself.

“I think it develops confidence, and so people aren’t as afraid of falling. And we do work on balance, shifting weight,” Solomon told KSL TV. “We do that a lot so you kind of know where you are.”

If you’d like to find a class near you, click here for more information.

KSL 5 TV Live

Positively 50+

Seniors exercise at River’s Bend Senior Center in Salt Lake County. (KSL TV)...

Dan Spindle

Positively 50+: Salt Lake County helping ‘enhance fitness’ for better health

The National Institutes of Health noted in a recent study that nearly a quarter of all adults worldwide are inactive, meaning they just don’t move enough or get any exercise.

1 month ago

A silhouette man making a phone call....

Dan Spindle

Positively 50+: How scammers are out to steal from you

Whether you’re a Gen-Z college grad, a young professional in the Millennial generation or a Baby Boomer – scammers can target anyone.

2 months ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Dan Spindle

AARP Utah offering classes to clear up Social Security questions

AARP Utah is offering in-person and online classes to help Utahns clear up their Social Security questions.

3 months ago

Robert Wetzel, who volunteers with "Meals on Wheels" delivering a meal to Lola Anderson at her home...

Dan Spindle

Positively 50+: ‘Meals on Wheels’ volunteer delivers more than just meals

One volunteer who is always on the go delivers more than just meals to those who need to stay home.

4 months ago

The Aging & Adult Services website that provides connections to Utah's seniors....

Dan Spindle

Salt Lake County Virtual Senior Centers provides a community for Utah’s seniors

Most of us would love to forget everything that happened during the pandemic, but one thing has stayed. And it’s good for Utah’s seniors.

5 months ago

AARP tax preparation...

Dan Spindle

AARP volunteers offer free tax help for seniors

Summer, winter, spring, or fall - No matter which season is your favorite, we can all agree that tax season is the worst.

6 months ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Positively 50+: Tai Chi builds inner and outer strength, fall prevention