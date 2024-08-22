Why Former BYU QB Zach Wilson Is Impressing Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton

On the Site:
Aug 22, 2024, 10:58 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. Sean Payton is talking up Zach Wilson. Which is a massive change from where things stood at the beginning of Denver Broncos training camp.

On July 25 — one day before fans showed up on the east hillside to watch the team go through its paces — Payton took a lengthy pause before answering a question about the ways in which Wilson’s 33 career starts over four seasons manifested in his work with the Broncos.

Finally, Payton settled on playing up Wilson’s “calming presence” and “less wasted energy — maybe,” in regards to the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft knowing what to focus upon and what to ignore.

It wasn’t a response that oozed confidence.

But to paraphrase “Draft Day,” we live in a different world now than we did four weeks ago. And that’s a world in which Wilson carved up the reserves of the Indianapolis Colts, has stacked solid practice days, has shown more composure running Payton’s offense — and, on Wednesday, was downright dealing.

“You see the arm talent, but the decision-making, like today and the timing of there’s three throws today. He was on a little bit of a heater,” Payton said.

Payton was even more effusive about the fourth-year veteran when he chatted with Chase Daniel and Dianna Russini on the Scoop City podcast.

“This frickin’ Zach Wilson,” Payton said last Friday. “… His last two weeks have been been outstanding.”

So, he’s playing well. But Bo Nix is the No. 1 quarterback.

Can Zach Wilson Be The Broncos No. 2 QB?

Zach Wilson may get his chance to stake his claim to the second-team job behind Bo Nix. Wednesday, Sean Payton floated the idea of Wilson getting a chance with the unit above him — just as Nix did when he got to work with the No. 1 offensive line and wide receivers in the preseason opener at Indianapolis.

That augured well for the rookie’s eventual rise to the top line of the depth chart.

“When we play this weekend, how do I get Zach some work with maybe the group ahead?” Payton said. “Oftentimes playing that position, you’re counting on the other 10, and there’s no indictment on the other 10 last weekend. But if there’s pressure from one position, then it’s harder to do your job at quarterback.”

Indeed, Wilson found himself under duress last week — including a protection snafu that led to Green Bay’s only points via a safety on a sack. He’ll probably find himself getting most of his snaps with that same offensive-line unit, which last Sunday dealt with some residual shuffling that started with first-team left guard Ben Powers missing the game due to an injury. Calvin Throckmorton took Powers’ place in the starting lineup, and the dominoes along the line fell from there.

But even with a chance to take part in an earlier phase of next Sunday’s preseason finale, anything beyond No. 2 is a stretch, at least for now.

What Success Could Look Like…

An opportunity in Denver likely rests upon Bo Nix unexpectedly faltering — or being injured. And that’s why Sean Payton told Zach Wilson that even if the restoration work succeeds, his future may rest along a different path.

“I grabbed him and I said, ‘Look, I just want you to focus on having fun and playing,’” Payton recalled saying on the Scoop City podcast.

“My job is to make you millions, either with us or for another team.”

In other words, success for Wilson could look a lot like that of Sam Darnold, the former No. 3 overall pick of the New York Jets — in 2018, three years before Wilson’s draft class. Darnold spent the 2023 season as Brock Purdy’s understudy with the San Francisco 49ers.

RELATED: Former BYU QB Zach Wilson Throws First TD Pass With Denver Broncos

Effectively, Darnold received a graduate-level education in the Shanahan-McVay iteration of passing football. And with that diploma, he landed a starting job in Minnesota — one that could last all season in the wake of first-round pick J.J. McCarthy’s season-ending knee surgery.

“Sam came to us and wanted to come and learn our offense and get some stability and foundation under his feet, because he hadn’t had a lot of stability under his feet,” 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese said in February. “And I think that’s what we talked about when he came here, and I think that’s what he’s gotten.”

The same could be in the cards for Wilson, who might find his hitch with the Broncos lasting all season. That might suit Payton just fine — especially if Wilson looks like he did Wednesday.

Said Payton: “I mean, it was impressive.”

And it’s been a little while since those words could be said with such resonance — and accuracy — about Zach Wilson’s on-field play.

