How to choose the best laptop for college students

Introduction

Choosing a laptop for college can be a daunting task for students. The trick is balancing a budget with a reliable computer that will last for the entirety of your studies, providing you with all the tools you need to do your best in school.

In this article, we highlight what to look out for when shopping for a new laptop and give you some tips to make the process a little bit easier.

What to know before shopping for a new laptop

Countless articles review laptops and give recommendations for the best laptops for students. However, these review sites can be unreliable since they do not directly address students’ needs. In addition, some of those articles are sponsored by advertisers, thus skewing the reviews to favor their product.

Before you start to shop, the best thing is to outline what your studies include and what you will need to accomplish all of the tasks during your coursework. Someone in a design or animation program will have computer needs that are much different from someone in a history or political studies major, for example.

The main components to look at in a laptop

Performance

Many technical aspects of the laptop’s hardware will contribute to its performance and capabilities. Look out for these acronyms as you shop.

CPU: Computer processing unit. This impacts the speed and capabilities of multitasking. Intel Core i5 or i7 or AMD Ryzen 5 or 7 offer solid performance.

RAM: Random-access memory. The aim is to achieve 8-16 GB for optimal performance.

SSD: Solid state drive. These are faster and more reliable than HDDs.

GPU: Graphics processing unit. This component is an essential consideration for gamers or those doing graphic-intensive tasks.

Portability

How light and large is the laptop? Will it fit in your bag or laptop sleeve? Consider the weight and size as you shop to ensure you can take your laptop to class.

Battery life

Make sure to check that the laptop is durable enough to last a full day of use. This will ensure that it’s usable for late nights at the library or for taking notes during long lectures.

Budget

Of course, how much you have to spend will impact what models are available. Find the best price-to-performance ratio to get the most bang for your buck. Remember, though, that your laptop should be a long-term investment that you want to last for a few years, and sometimes the cheapest option is not always the most durable.

Other considerations

Desktop vs. tablet vs. laptop

Desktops offer superior performance, storage capacity, and upgradeability, making them ideal for demanding tasks. If your program involves heavy video editing or running complex software, a desktop may be a better option than a laptop.

Tablets can be useful for note-taking and art programs. They are lightweight and portable. However, they are often lacking in storage and speed.

Laptops offer a good blend of desktops and tablets, offering a lightweight option with high-power operating systems.

Storage

If your laptop is low on storage, consider getting an external hard drive or cloud-based storage service to ensure you can still access any files you need during your coursework.

Used or refurbished laptops

Used laptops are usually sold by individuals, so they don’t come with warranties or undergo a quality assurance process. If you are confident in your ability to verify their condition, this could save you a lot of money, but it could be a risky option if you aren’t sure.

Refurbished laptops are inspected, repaired, and tested by a certified refurbisher or the manufacturer. This means that they usually have a warranty and quality guarantee, making them a safer and more reliable option.

Conclusion

We hope this article helps you make an informed decision when purchasing your laptop for college. By hitting that sweet spot of price-to-performance, you can find a reliable computer that will enhance your studies and last you for all your schoolwork.

