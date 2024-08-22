On the Site:
EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

A look at resources the Salt Lake City Library offers students during back to school

Aug 22, 2024, 2:04 PM

FILE - (Salt Lake City Public Library)

FILE - (Salt Lake City Public Library)

(Salt Lake City Public Library)

Dan Spindle's Profile Picture

BY DAN SPINDLE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — With the 2024-25 school year in full swing, parents and students alike will be looking for ways to study, get homework assignments finished and actually enjoy the educational process.

It could be as easy as paying a visit to your local library.

The main branch of the Salt Lake City Public Library is a massive space where the public can check out books and old-school physical media. But the library also offers technology.

The huge building is not your mom’s or your grandparents’ library. It features a teen lounge section that’s meant for children, teens, adults.  Library policy even says card holders can check out up to 100 books with no late fees.

“Everywhere from barely entering pre-school almost to college age, we offer a lot of resources and opportunities throughout the entire school year,” said the library system’s Marketing and Communications Director Quinn McQueen.

She said that the eight branches across the city are all worth checking out. Each has everything from ACT study prep to after-school snacks, free wi-fi, printers and ultimately, it’s a safe space.

“Offering physical materials for kids, especially as they’re entering into that school age having a tangible book to read … that’s massive for kids and that early literacy. And it’s instrumental for them to develop their vocabulary,” McQueen said.

Learn more about how the library system can work for you.

