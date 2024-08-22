On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Hockey Club Prospect Daniil But Scores Twice In KHL Preseason Game

Aug 22, 2024, 1:21 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former 2023 NHL Draft pick and Utah Hockey Club prospect Daniil But had himself a day in a KHL (Kontinental Hockey League) preseason matchup for Lokomotiv Yaroslavl, scoring two spectacular goals enroute to a 5-4 victory over Traktor Chelyabinsk.

First Goal

Trailing 2-1 in the second period, But broke free in the neutral zone after a Traktor turnover and accelerated onto the breakaway. With two opposing players on his back, But managed to go five-hole with his backhand into the net before being tripped up and taking out the netminder.

Upon review, the goal was confirmed by officials and tied the game at 2 each.

Second Goal

Yet again breaking free, But scaled the boards before heading to the net. With no other choice, the defender tripped But again which caused him to lose his footing and fall to the ice. However, as But went down, the puck took a wild bounce and ended up inside the net off of his stick for the second time.

Despite giving up a late two-goal lead after But’s second, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl secured the victory 5-4.

Utah’s Daniil But

Drafted by the organization back in 2023, But is one of Utah’s most exciting young prospects. Standing 6-foot-5, But is a towering winger with an impressive shot and solid puck handling skills for his size. He also has great speed and as demonstrated by his two goals, is difficult to stop when he forces his way to the net.

With continued development, But will be an absolute force for Utah once he reaches the NHL.

RELATED STORIES

Utah Hockey Schedule

Fans can watch the Utah Hockey Club’s first game on October 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 In 60: #7 BYU’s Jakob Robinson (Cornerback)

The countdown is on for Hans and Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. BYU Cougar cornerback Jakob Robinson lands at No. 7.

24 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NBA2K Ratings Have Lauri Markkanen As 40th Best Player

In anticipation of its annual release, NBA2k is releasing its top 100 player ratings ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.

30 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Northern Utah High School Player of the Week – Week 1

The John Watson Northern Utah High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in all of Northern Utah, honoring their exceptional performances on the gridiron.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Get To Know The Utah Hockey Club: Who is Matias Maccelli?

Moving on to one of the team's assist leaders, Matias Maccelli is the next player profile to help fans get to know the Utah Hockey Club roster.  

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Why Former BYU QB Zach Wilson Is Impressing Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton

Sean Payton is talking up Zach Wilson. Which is a massive change from where things stood at the beginning of Denver Broncos training camp.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Prepares To Host San Jose Earthquakes

Real Salt Lake hopes to keep the early-season momentum rolling as they return to MLS play following a more than three-week break.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Utah Hockey Club Prospect Daniil But Scores Twice In KHL Preseason Game