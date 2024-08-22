Utah Hockey Club Prospect Daniil But Scores Twice In KHL Preseason Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Former 2023 NHL Draft pick and Utah Hockey Club prospect Daniil But had himself a day in a KHL (Kontinental Hockey League) preseason matchup for Lokomotiv Yaroslavl, scoring two spectacular goals enroute to a 5-4 victory over Traktor Chelyabinsk.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Хоккейный клуб «Локомотив» (@hclokomotiv)

First Goal

Trailing 2-1 in the second period, But broke free in the neutral zone after a Traktor turnover and accelerated onto the breakaway. With two opposing players on his back, But managed to go five-hole with his backhand into the net before being tripped up and taking out the netminder.

Upon review, the goal was confirmed by officials and tied the game at 2 each.

Second Goal

Yet again breaking free, But scaled the boards before heading to the net. With no other choice, the defender tripped But again which caused him to lose his footing and fall to the ice. However, as But went down, the puck took a wild bounce and ended up inside the net off of his stick for the second time.

HATTY WATCH 👀

🚨 DANNY GOALS 🐂 2nd of the game #UtahHC

4-2 Lokomotiv #KHLpreseason pic.twitter.com/UHwkXBTr4K — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) August 22, 2024

Despite giving up a late two-goal lead after But’s second, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl secured the victory 5-4.

Utah’s Daniil But

Drafted by the organization back in 2023, But is one of Utah’s most exciting young prospects. Standing 6-foot-5, But is a towering winger with an impressive shot and solid puck handling skills for his size. He also has great speed and as demonstrated by his two goals, is difficult to stop when he forces his way to the net.

With continued development, But will be an absolute force for Utah once he reaches the NHL.

Utah Hockey Schedule

Fans can watch the Utah Hockey Club’s first game on October 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. Click here for the full schedule.

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @BagleyKSLsports