NBA2K Ratings Have Lauri Markkanen As 40th Best Player

SALT LAKE CITY – In anticipation of its annual release, NBA2k is releasing its top 100 player ratings ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.

The NBA2k video game franchise has become an inseparable fixture in NBA culture, with individual ratings generating significant reactions from fans and players alike.

NBA2k Ratings Have Markkanen As Jazz’s Only Top 100 Player

In a social media post Wednesday, NBA2k revealed its top 31-50 rated players in this year’s game, with Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen coming in 40th.

Markkanen has an overall player rating of 86, tied with six other players in the top 50.

Breaking into the top half of the #NBA2KTop100 👀 What’s your take on this group? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/LGfgX4rBog — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 21, 2024

Cleveland’s Evan Mobley, New Orleans’s Dejounte Murray, Boston’s Derrick White, Orlando’s Franz Wagner, Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams, and Detroit’s Cade Cunningham also earned 86 ratings according to NBA2k.

Players ranked immediately above Markkanen include Memphis’s Jaren Jackson Jr., Denver’s Jamal Murray, Boston’s Kristaps Porzingis, Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren, Sacramento’s DeMar DeRozan, Boston’s Jrue Holiday, and Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball.

Markkanen is the only Jazz player with a rating above 80 in the league’s top 100.

How Does NBA2k Rate Jazz Players?

Behind Markkanen in the ratings are Walker Kessler, Collin Sexton, and John Collins who are all given 80s according to 2kratings.com.

Keyonte George and Jordan Clarkson are both rated 79, while Taylor Hendricks is rated 77.

Rookie ratings are a popular measurement among 2k fans.

Lottery pick Cody Williams is the 12th highest ranked rookie with an overall rating of 71.

Both Isaiah Collier and Kyle Filipowski earned 70 ratings, and are ranked 26th and 27 in the rookie class.

NBA2k Top Ten Players

Nikola Jokic – 98 Joel Embiid – 97 Luka Doncic – 97 Giannis Antetokounmpo – 97 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 97 Kevin Durant – 96 LeBron James – 96 Jayson Tatum – 96 Anthony Edwards – 95 Steph Curry – 95

Ratings are subject to change following 2K’s official ratings reveal and the launch of NBA 2K25.

