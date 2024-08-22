60 In 60: #7 BYU’s Jakob Robinson (Cornerback)

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITYThe countdown is on for Hans and Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. BYU Cougar cornerback Jakob Robinson lands at No. 7.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Robinson is the seventh Cougar to land inside this year’s top 20. He joins No. 9 Tyler Batty (DT), No. 12 Connor Pay (OL), No. 13 Ben Bywater (LB), No. 15 Chase Roberts (WR), No. 17 Darius Lassiter, and No. 18 LJ Martin (RB). Batty was No. 18 in 2023 and No. 24 in 2022.

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

BYU’s Jakob Robinson

Robinson played his prep football with the Orem Tigers,  joining Utah State after being rated by 247Sports.com as a three-star prospect and the 20th overall recruit from Utah. He was a member of the Tigers’ third-consecutive state championship team in 2019. Robinson also played basketball and was a member of the track & field team.

The 5’11, 170-pound corner played in four games for Utah State in 2020. He finished with eight tackles, earning Academic All-Mountain West. He transferred to BYU following his freshman season.

Video: Jakob Robinson eager for year 2 of playing in Jay Hill’s defense

In his first season with BYU in 2021, he tied for the team lead in interceptions with three. Robinson posted 51 tackles (34 solo tackles), 1.5 tackles for loss, five pass breakups, a quarterback hurry, and an interception in 2022.

The former Tiger continued his development in 2023, being named a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist and a two-time Jim Thorpe Award National Defensive Back of the Week. Robinson had a career year, finishing with 59 tackles and four interceptions, both personal bests.

College Football Network named Robinson to its Preseason All-Big 12 Second Team. Athlon Sports & Phil Steele named him to their Preseason All-Big 12 Third Teams.

RELATED STORIES

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

RELATED: Complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown

Subscribe to the Hans & Scotty G. podcast for college football coverage and more. You can follow Hans and Scotty on X here.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

