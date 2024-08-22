On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Arizona man arrested after allegedly making threats against Donald Trump

Aug 22, 2024, 2:29 PM | Updated: 8:02 pm

Authorities are seeking Ronald Syvrud for allegedly making threats against former President Donald ...

Authorities are seeking Ronald Syvrud for allegedly making threats against former President Donald Trump, a county spokesperson says. (Cochise County Sheriff via CNN Newsource)

(Cochise County Sheriff via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY CHERI MOSSBURG, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — An Arizona man who was being sought for allegedly making threats against former President Donald Trump is now in custody, according to law enforcement.

Ronald Syvrud, who is accused of threatening to kill Trump in multiple social media posts over the past couple of weeks, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in Cochise County, but no other details were immediately available, according to county public information officer Carol Capas.

Capas previously declined to name which platform the threats were made on.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook he was “taken into custody without incident.”

Trump was in the county Thursday delivering remarks at the United States-Mexico border. The former president’s team was briefed by law enforcement about the search for the man before he arrived at the border, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

US Secret Service spokesperson Alexandria Worley told CNN the agency is investigating the man. “The U.S. Secret Service investigates all threats against our protectees. As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further at this time,” Worley said.

The 66-year-old was wanted on several outstanding warrants stemming from DUI charges, felony hit and run, and failing to register as a sex offender, the sheriff’s office said in the Facebook news release. Syvrud is a resident of Benson, Arizona, the release said, a city about 50 miles southeast of Tucson.

In addition to supporting state and federal law enforcement in securing the area for Trump’s border visit, the sheriff’s office had added extra investigative resources to search for Syvrud.

When asked about the man who allegedly made threats against him during his speech at the border, Trump said he was unaware the Secret Service was investigating the man but was “not that surprised.”

“I’ve heard it’s dangerous, but I also have a job to do… I haven’t heard about that. They probably want to keep it from me,” Trump said. “I have heard it was very unsafe to make this trip, there were some people that really didn’t want me to make it.”

The Secret Service started bolstering Trump’s security detail and planned to surround the former president with bulletproof glass at campaign rallies after an assassination attempt on Trump at his rally last month in Butler, Pennsylvania, a senior official told CNN last week.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Trains sit idle at a Canadian Pacific Kansas City rail yard in Smiths Falls, Ontario, on Thursday, ...

Chris Isidore, Ramishah Maruf and Paula Newton, CNN

Canadian government forces rail lockout to end

Canadian Labor Minister Steve MacKinnon took action Thursday to end the shutdown of the nation’s two major freight railroads less than one day after it started, referring the labor dispute that had closed the railroads to binding arbitration.

5 hours ago

The CN North rail yard is shown in Vaughan, Canada. (Ian Willms/Getty Images)...

Chris Isidore, CNN

Canadian freight railroads shut down, dealing a potential blow to North America’s economy

Canada’s two major freight railroads have shut their operations, according to management of the two companies, locking out 9,000 members of the Teamsters union who operate the trains and dealing a potential blow to both the Canadian and US economies.

8 hours ago

FBI Director Christopher Wray answers questions during an interview, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in B...

Michael Goldberg, Associated Press

From cybercrime to terrorism, FBI director says America faces many elevated threats ‘all at once’

FBI Director Christopher Wray said in an exclusive interview, said he is "hard pressed to think of a time in my career where so many different kinds of threats are all elevated at once."

9 hours ago

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 21: Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz embr...

Jonathan J. Cooper, Associated Press

‘That’s my dad!’: Gus Walz tearfully cheers on his father as he accepts Democratic VP nomination

Gus Walz stood, tears streaming down his face, and pointed to his father, Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota, who was accepting the Democratic nomination for vice president

10 hours ago

New born Rothschild's Giraffes Emily, born on Aug. 11, 2024, and Berti, born June 24, 2024, stand t...

Stefanie Dazio and Fanny Brodersen, Associated Press

Naming two baby giraffes is a tall order for a Berlin zoo

Naming two baby giraffes turned out to be a tall order this summer for a Berlin zoo.

10 hours ago

Italian firefighter divers bring ashore in a plastic bag the body of one of the victims of a shipwr...

CNN

Body of British tech magnate Mike Lynch is among those recovered from yacht wreckage, officials say

The Italian coast guard says the body of British tech magnate Mike Lynch is among those recovered off the coast of Sicily from the wreckage of a superyacht whose builders had called unsinkable.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Arizona man arrested after allegedly making threats against Donald Trump