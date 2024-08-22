Arizona sheriff’s office searches for man who allegedly made threats against Donald Trump

(CNN) — Authorities are seeking an Arizona man accused of making threats against former President Donald Trump, a Cochise County spokesperson told CNN.

Ronald Syvrud threatened to kill Trump in multiple social media posts over the past couple of weeks, according to Cochise County public information officer Carol Capas. Capas declined to name which platform the threats were made on.

The 66-year-old is wanted on several outstanding warrants stemming from DUI charges, felony hit and run, and failing to register as a sex offender, a Thursday release from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page states. Syvrud is a resident of Benson, Arizona, the release said, a city about 50 miles southeast of Tucson.

It is unclear if Syvrud is still in Cochise County and the sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in locating him.

“If anyone has information on the whereabouts of this subject, call your local law enforcement agency or 9-1-1,” the release said.

Trump is in Cochise County delivering remarks at the United States-Mexico border.

In addition to supporting state and federal law enforcement in securing the area for Trump’s border visit, the sheriff’s office has added extra investigative resources to search for Syvrud.

CNN has reached out to local law enforcement for further details.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

