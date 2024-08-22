On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Notes: Does NBA Schedule Help Or Hurt Utah’s Plan?

Aug 22, 2024, 2:37 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2024-25 NBA Schedule was released last week and the Utah Jazz now know exactly what lies ahead.

With sights set on returning to playoff contention in the coming years, one question arises. Does the schedule bolster their ambitions, or will it present unexpected challenges that could derail their plans?

On the Jazz Notes podcast, Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt took a deeper look into the Jazz’s schedule for the franchise’s 51st season.

Utah Jazz Receive (Nearly) Full 2024-25 NBA Schedule

Since the addition of the NBA Cup last year, teams have received an 80-game schedule before the season’s tip-off with two more games to be added as the tournament plays out.

Regardless, the 80 games the Jazz have in front of them can still paint the picture of how the season may play out.

Even though Utah has the 7th easiest draw according to the strength of schedule statistic, certain aspects of the schedule tell a different story.

For starters, nine of the first ten games are against playoff hopefuls, including three contenders — Denver, Milwaukee, and Dallas — as well as two borderline contenders, Phoenix and Memphis.

For a team that most believe is playing for nothing more than lottery odds, a slow start could end up snowballing which bodes well if that is truly the Jazz’s mission.

On top of that, Utah has 15 back-to-backs on the schedule and will travel the sixth-most miles in the NBA this year.

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets

Does NBA Schedule Help Or Hurt The Utah Jazz?

The Jazz’s approach for the upcoming season should be apparent very early on.

“By (October 24), we will know what the Jazz are doing,” Anderson said. “If Cody Williams starts, Kyle Filipowski plays, Brice Sensabaugh plays, and we don’t see some of these veterans, the Jazz are very clearly just rolling out the young guys and Cooper Flagg is hopefully going to be a part of the team in the future.”

Regardless of who Utah plays and when they play them, achieving a top-3 pick is going to take a tactical approach. The best thing the Jazz can do is lose to other tanking teams.

The best way to do this is through lineups and playing time, specifically in the first and fourth quarters.

“You have to drop the games to the worse teams when you come across them,” Holt said. “It comes down to lineups. In the fourth quarter, maybe you’re running out Markkanen and four sophomore and rookie players.”

The easiest stretch of the season comes right after the trade deadline. If history repeats itself and the Jazz are sellers come February, the 2024-25 schedule could align perfectly with Utah’s plan.

The Jazz Notes podcast, hosted by Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt, keeps you up-to-date with Utah Jazz news from on and off the court every week. Check back on Tuesday afternoons for the latest episode!

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 In 60: #7 BYU’s Jakob Robinson (Cornerback)

The countdown is on for Hans and Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. BYU Cougar cornerback Jakob Robinson lands at No. 7.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NBA2K Ratings Have Lauri Markkanen As 40th Best Player

In anticipation of its annual release, NBA2k is releasing its top 100 player ratings ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Prospect Daniil But Scores Twice In KHL Preseason Game

Former 2023 NHL Draft pick and Utah Hockey Club prospect Daniil But scored two spectacular goals in a KHL preseason game.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Northern Utah High School Player of the Week – Week 1

The John Watson Northern Utah High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in all of Northern Utah, honoring their exceptional performances on the gridiron.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Get To Know The Utah Hockey Club: Who is Matias Maccelli?

Moving on to one of the team's assist leaders, Matias Maccelli is the next player profile to help fans get to know the Utah Hockey Club roster.  

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Why Former BYU QB Zach Wilson Is Impressing Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton

Sean Payton is talking up Zach Wilson. Which is a massive change from where things stood at the beginning of Denver Broncos training camp.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Jazz Notes: Does NBA Schedule Help Or Hurt Utah’s Plan?