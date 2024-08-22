Harmful algae blooms, E.coli warning for Pineview Reservoir

HUNTSVILLE — Health officials are warning recreationists of potently harmful algae blooms in Pineview Reservoir and others across the state.

On Thursday, the Weber-Morgan Health Department posted that Pineview Reservoir’s Port Ramp and the Southern End are under an algae bloom warning.

According to an infographic from the department, anyone visiting Pineview Reservoir is asked not to drink, swim, jet ski, or let pets inside the water. Boating should be safe, but paddling is not recommended.

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality reports that other popular sites, such as Utah Lake, Deer Creek Reservoir, and Mantua Reservoir, have advisories for algae blooms.

The Weber-Morgan Health Department also confirmed that Pineview Reservoir’s Middle Inlet site is under an E. coli warning. The department recommends avoiding water activities.

The DEQ reports that the Huntington Reservoir and Manila Creek Pond are also under an E.coli warning.